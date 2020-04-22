Chris Giesting has had a stunning track career.
The 2011 Batesville High School graduate and 2015 University of Notre Dame graduate excelled at those schools, then kept speeding. He was part of the USA 4x400-meter relay team that won gold medals at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Indoor Championship March 20, 2016.
In 2017, Giesting joined the HOKA New Jersey New York Track Club under the coaching guidance of Frank Gagliano in an effort to move up to 800-meter races, and ran 1:46.49 in his first year competing at that distance. In 2018, he was a member of the World Indoor record-setting 4x800m team with a time of 7:11.30, according to Wikipedia (yes, Wikipedia!).
A Twitter post Feb. 9, 2019, shows a triumphant video after Giesting ran a personal best, 1:46.48 in the 800 meters, one-hundredth of a second under the facility record.
Giesting's role model is Alberto Juantorena, "otherwise known as the G.O.A.T. Only man to win the 400 and 800 in the same Olympic games," according to his bio on the club's website https://www.njnytc.com.
What is the 27-year-old training for now? The son of Terry Giesting and Suzanne Westerfeld, Batesville, answers by email, "Realistically, nothing. So far, domestically and internationally, most of the track season has been postponed. Events as far as July and August are being cancelled, so currently there is nothing to train for at the moment. The USATF (USA Track & Field, based in Indianapolis) is currently discussing holding a few meets in September or October, if it’s even safe to return to hosting track meets, so I’m going to do a slow buildup from now till then."
He recalls, "I was in absolute shock when the NBA announced their season was suspended." Giesting was sitting on the couch at home in White Plains, New York, with his five roommates, "glued to the TV, watching event after event unfold, not unlike in 2001 when everyone was tuned to the news for Sept. 11. Once the NBA suspended, NCAA sports followed, and the trickle-down effect took hold."
"I ... have been staying with my fiancée in Columbia, South Carolina, since mid-March to distance myself from the epicenter of the virus spread."
Used to training with his roommates, "now we are spread out across the country, staying with our families and loved ones. Nobody is allowed to run with anyone, so to do our part, we have been running alone."
If his career had to be stopped by a pandemic, this timing works for the Hoosier. He explains, "I’ve had residual foot pain from a surgery a while ago, so right now, I’ve been taking a so-called 'off season' to heal. With nothing on the docket for the immediate future, it’s as good a time as any to rest. I’m still able to jog around the neighborhood, though, for a few miles here and there, but mainly everything else has been consolidated to in-home workouts. We have weekly Zoom meetings with the coaching staff to check in, but everything has toned down on intensity. Usually I organize a stretching routine and a basic body weight lifting regime."
His recent athletic accomplishment: "I completed the 10 push challenge on Instagram (do 10 pushups, then tag as many friends as you'd like and challenge them to do the same)."
How else is he passing days at home? "When I’m not searching the ruins of the ancient Maya on National Geographic, I’m connecting with friends through Zoom and doing a bit of writing."
Giesting is anticipating the return of sports. "I was really excited about this year’s Formula One season and joined a Fantasy League with my friends, then days before the first race of the season, the shutdowns began. I can’t wait to watch it again when everything gets back up and running.
"In terms of my own sport, I can’t wait to just be training with others again. As much as I dread the distance, I miss the two-hour-long runs through Rockefeller State Park with everyone."
