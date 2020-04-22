The Madison Gold Cup Regatta, known as one of Indiana’s treasured yearly events, was finally added to the list of sporting events affected by COVID-19.
With only two and a half months until race time and with the recent cancellation of the Guntersville Lake Hydrofest, state of Indiana executive orders and CDC guidance on postponing mass gatherings, the pressure to make a decision from race teams, vendors and fans weighed heavily on the Madison Regatta Board of Directors. At the April 15 board meeting, Regatta President Matt True and the board voted to postpone the 2020 Madison Gold Cup Regatta and the third annual Roostertail Music Festival by one year to July 1-4, 2021.
True explained, "After consideration of other potential dates in 2020, it was determined that our best course of action would be to postpone."
He added, "Making this announcement to postpone the 70th anniversary of the regatta raises feelings of disappointment and frustration, but it’s all about safety first. We truly have to put our energy into 2021 planning, and we have the best team to do so.”
Race and music fans who purchased 2020 tickets can expect an email indicating ticket transfer over to the 2021 event dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.