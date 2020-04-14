|
Kathy passed away April 3, 2020. Mother of Judge Robert (Karen) Freese, Dan (Lori) Freese, and Gary Freese; grandma of 5; and great-granny of 7. Private Service on Thursday, April 9. Full obit: www.meyersfuneralhomes.com
