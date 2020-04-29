Oldenburg Academy senior Allison Storms, who will play soccer at Centre College, Danville, Kentucky, in the fall, reacted with disbelief when the pandemic arrived, "realizing that my last day of going to high school, participating in (Indianapolis) club sports and attending high school spring sporting events were over."
The defender reports, "My fitness routine varies from day to day depending on the weather or the amount of schoolwork I have to complete. However, it is one of my top priorities to stay healthy and active while still practicing social distancing. I manage going for a run outside or on the treadmill while still incorporating exercises for different muscle groups each day. I also set aside time to play around with the soccer ball and practice soccer drills. My coach also offers mandatory Zoom meetings for my teammates and I a couple times a week so there is some form of communication and 'practice.'"
She also passes the time bike riding, FaceTiming her friends, reading and watching movies. The athlete would like to learn how to cook or bake, too.
When Indiana lifts the stay-at-home order, Storms looks forward to playing soccer and other sports with her teammates and hiking and swimming with family and friends.
Baseball player Andrew Oesterling says, "It upsets me to think that we won’t get a chance to compete for a state title and to know that the seniors won’t get the opportunity to play their final year of high school baseball."
To keep his skills up, "I have been long tossing and working on my swing in the cage and on the tee."
The junior's at-home fitness routine now includes pull-ups, sprints and dumbbell training. When schoolwork is done, there's time to watch movies and play cards with his family.
After life returns to normal, Oesterling anticipates "getting back to playing baseball and basketball with my friends and also working out in the gym."
Sophomore Alyssa Wanstrath was "super disappointed" to skip her girls tennis season. "I play both singles and doubles, wherever Coach needs me."
Current pastimes include reading, trying new recipes and playing card games with her family. Sportswise, "I am really looking forward to getting back on the courts with my teammates and continuing to improve for next season."
Oldenburg Academy sophomore Emma Back, who plays girls tennis varsity doubles, was downcast as well. "With all of the changes being made every day, I had still hoped that we would have at least some part of our season. I felt sympathy for the seniors who wouldn’t get to play their last year."
She reports, "I have been trying to start a workout routine since I can’t participate in my daily exercise from the tennis season. I have access to the Franklin County tennis courts as well to continue practicing to prepare for next year. ... Once the order is lifted, my teammate and friend, Alyssa, and I have made plans to get to the courts as quickly as possible to play."
Back now spends time outdoors. "My family and I have been trying to take walks to our creek as much as possible to enjoy the outdoors. I am also reconnecting with neighbors I used to be close with by taking walks while following the social distancing rules." The Lady Twister is excited about "getting ready for the 2020 volleyball season."
