Dear Editor,
As an American, I place great value on my First Amendment rights. As a practicing Catholic, one of the most important of these rights to me is freedom of religion. Although I disagree at times with elected officials on values and beliefs, I have never once felt as though I could not openly practice my faith.
Freedom from religious oppression is not a granted right in many parts of the world. The West African nation of Nigeria is a good example of this. Nigeria is the most densely populated country on the African continent and has long struggled with poverty, food shortages and political corruption. Uncertainty in the nation has made it a breeding ground for terrorist organizations, many of which are rooted in radical religious dogma.
Fulani militants in northern Nigeria are terrorizing farmers in the Middle-Belt region of the country in a bid to gain highly sought-after lands. Islamic extremists have radicalized many in the region and have turned the land struggle into a violent, religiously motivated conflict against Christians. Since 2018, approximately 3,200 fatalities have been reported in Nigeria at the hands of radicalized Fulani militants.
If America truly values freedom of religion, our leaders must strive to protect this fundamental right everywhere around the world. With Easter fast approaching, there is no better time for the Trump administration to take a public stand against the escalating and religiously motivated violence in Nigeria. The best way to address the crisis is to send a special envoy to the Lake Chad region. Until this happens, Christians will continue to face violence and death in the face of religious intolerance.
Jordan Moorman, Muncie
Moorman is a 2015 Batesville High School graduate.
