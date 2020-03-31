The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing widespread changes to our lives as our communities, nation and world implement unprecedented measures to ensure health and safety. Those of us in the telecommunications world recognize the significant role we play during this difficult time in helping stabilize the lives of families and the businesses that we serve. To us, the coronavirus is not just a crisis. It is a call to action that we are fully prepared to address.
For years, telecommunications companies have provided critical, lifesaving services, such as 911. This is a role we take very seriously; any disruption to 911 services requires immediate action. In today’s world, our industry also supplies the broadband internet that people rely on in many facets of their lives at work, school and home.
The coronavirus situation puts additional pressure on providers and their infrastructure, forcing us to consider if our current networks are robust enough to handle the increased bandwidth needs of customers. With schools, universities and places of business shut down, more people are working from home and accessing health care providers online than ever before.
Today, ETC stands ready to meet the challenge. We have invested in infrastructure improvements that have already allowed us to adapt quickly to different scenarios. We have developed plans to prioritize the continued operations of our network while taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and the communities that we serve. This includes following the current guidance from leading government and health authorities, implementing contingency plans and continual monitoring, inspection and restoration of networks as needed.
The coronavirus pandemic puts an additional focus on the need for improving broadband service in rural areas. This priority becomes even more important as the need for telehealth options increase. We understand that residents without access to internet service are at a severe disadvantage, now more than ever. As an industry, we will continue building fiber in rural areas and strengthening our networks, even during the current crisis. For the short term, ETC has implemented emergency parking lot hotspots and increased data packages and internet speeds where possible to help meet immediate needs.
We stand in support of FCC commissioner Ajit Pai’s pledge to ensure that Americans remain connected during this crisis. Along with our industry counterparts across the nation, we remain confident in our ability to provide safe and reliable service to our customers. We are prepared and ready to keep our facilities up and running so our customers can focus on their own lives and care for their families and their businesses. Southeastern Indiana, we’ve got you covered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.