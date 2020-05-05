Dear Editor,
Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg and Batesville have been here to serve the community for many years and although the world has been unexpectedly impacted by COVID-19, our commitment to serving students is stronger than ever.
Ivy Tech’s virtual courses are designed to provide students with the same support they receive in classroom. Unlike other online programs where students never speak with their instructors, Ivy Tech's virtual courses each have an assigned instructor to ensure each student gets the help they need. Additionally, free virtual tutoring services and student success coaching are available to every Ivy Tech student.
Students interested in learning more about virtual classes can email r11express@ivytech.edu. Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg is current accepting virtual appointments to answer questions about virtual classes and the upcoming summer term that starts June 8. For the most updated information regarding Ivy Tech’s Lawrenceburg and Batesville locations, you can follow them on either Facebook at @ivytechlawrencburg or Twitter at @ivylburgbville.
Jason Penrod
Ivy Tech Community College
executive director of campus marketing
