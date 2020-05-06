Now it's survival of the fittest.
I'm above 65 (just barely!) so I'm in that vulnerable age group for COVID-19. Scientists believe the healthier I am, the better I will fare if I am infected.
So I challenged myself to walk to work each day it's not raining. I remembered wistfully that my Dad briefly challenged himself to walk to his job at Purdue University. Unfortunately, he was not as fit as he probably could have been and died at 66. I want to live longer than that, so I've always been very aware of my health.
From home to The Herald-Tribune, it's a mile each way with just two steep hills, so the stroll is very doable.
The first day I thought I was in an episode of "Black Mirror."
I was the last person alive in Batesville. I encountered no vehicles or pedestrians — no one outside of their homes — until I was on the last stretch.
There's one yard with two large dogs who always bark at me. And they are not friendly barks. More like attack warning barks. I frequently have this interior question: Do I want exercise or to be mauled? I've decided if they charge me, I will fling myself down flat on the ground on my stomach and cover my head with my hands, screaming. But I doubt it will come to that. I think they're faking me out.
I wave to every driver who passes me. They waved back during the stay-at-home order, but now that we're Back on Track Indiana (stage 2), I'm getting funny looks, so I will selectively wave. My next goal, on a pretty sunny afternoon when I'm not too tired from work, is to pick up trash on my way home.
I was so relieved my beloved Southeastern Indiana YMCA Zumba instructor, Laura Ault, began leading classes in Zoom meetings. So now I'm dancing in my dining room, much to the amusement of our dog, Siobhan, who does have a friendly bark.
In addition to working out, I'm also popping vitamins and huge calcium pills. I had been haphazard about taking them, as the verdict is out on whether vitamins are even effective, but if they can boost my immune system at all, that would be great. The calcium pills are in honor of my Minneapolis sister-in-law, who just broke her wrist on a hike and had to enter a hospital for surgery, which seems risky with the possibility of COVID-19 in the air.
Years ago, after I listened to a bioterrorism webinar online, I had a vision of being at the office all by myself posting news online to alert citizens about what they should be doing since the air outside could be deadly. In my daydream, I was living at the office, even sleeping there so I wouldn't have to go outside.
This pandemic isn't quite as dire as that imaginary scenario, but usually I am the only one in the newsroom now. Diane Raver is working from home to stay safe and doing an outstanding job writing articles that show the humanity behind this disease.
Inspired by the Food Network's recent "The Kitchen" shows that have chefs creating meals from leftovers and freezer foods, I have risen to the occasion. We had pizza one night after I rummaged around and found dough from Jungle Jim's, grilled eggplant from last summer, homemade pesto, pepperoni and blue cheese all hiding in my freezer.
A carton of frozen ricotta got tossed into a pineapple upside down cake (the fruit was on sale at Kroger!).
We've been either picking up our groceries or having them delivered to avoid other people, so when a ham arrived two days after Easter, I swung into action. So far it has provided four meals: ham slices with baked potatoes; eggs Benedict for Sunday brunch; grilled ham and cheese sandwiches (I caved in and bought Bill's boyhood fave, Velveeta, usually not allowed at home); and Eggbert Sunriser, taught to me on TV by the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. It's insanely good: hash browns, peppers and onions (yup, they were all in my freezer) and cubed ham, briefly sauteed, then layered in an iron skillet. Throw some shredded cheese on top, bake until it melts, then top with a runny fried egg and salsa. I'm going to add the remaining ham to fried rice with lots of veggies, and a bean soup.
I will admit this: The pandemic has given us the time and creativity to have relaxing experiences.
One night we decided to use the last of our chopped wood in our fireplace and ate supper in front of the flames: cheese and crackers, grain bowls in the style of chef Adam Israel (buckwheat groats, roasted sweet potatoes and other veggies, beans and assorted nuts and dressings to drizzle) and wine.
With no night meetings for me to cover and no travel for Bill, we have been watching more TV than usual, which means I've been doing more ironing and mending. We have thoroughly enjoyed the Ken Burns 14-hour series "The Roosevelts: An Intimate History" on PBS, which seemed familiar. Could I have already watched it in 2014?
That was the high point. Here's the low point: Watching a dog get an enema and the resulting success on National Geographic Wild's "Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet." That was about the time I began to wonder when the stay-at-home order would be lifted.
With most employees at home, the seeds I ordered by mail have been delayed by over a month, arriving two packets at a time with the ones I wanted to start indoors (sun gold cherry tomatoes, best flavor ever) still not here. I will plant cucumber seeds in small pots in my kitchen window tonight and sow baby kale seeds in a backyard raised bed Saturday.
I look forward to forgetting about death as I focus on our garden — finding bliss in picking asparagus, admiring perennial herbs that have come back and taking deep breaths of fresh air.
Just like you, I am relieved when I wake up each day and still feel well.
