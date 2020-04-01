When you belong to the Y, you are not only a member of a health and wellness facility, you are a member of a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening our community. Like the rest of the world, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA is pivoting to do what’s best for the community at large during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate the challenging circumstances related to this public health crisis, including our inability to re-open the Y as planned on April 6. We have been thoroughly cleaning and renovating our facility for re-opening when it is healthy to do so and look forward to re-connecting with you!
The Y currently has shifted fitness services to virtual options to keep the community active and engaged while at home. We are also financially supporting our 100 staff during this difficult time to lessen the impact on these individuals, their families and the economy. On April 13, we will begin providing much needed child care to our medical professionals and other essential employees who are providing services, supplies and equipment to communities in need.
The Y is also working outside its building to take care of our nearly 1,500 senior members who usually spend their time at the Y. Since relationships are the heart of our organization, we are making wellness calls connecting our seniors with resources they may need during this time. We are also making “porch visits” when possible and safe, doing well checks and delivering shelf stable foods and toiletries to homebound seniors in need.
As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the Y relies on program sales, membership fees and donations to operate. This shift in operations will have a significant impact on the Y’s overall budget as well as the ability to deliver the above mission-critical services to our southeastern Indiana community during this time of crisis.
Today we ask you to rise up and join the Y by supporting these opportunities to serve:
• Donate to the YMCA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Your gift will impact the lives of our neighbors and Y members in Ripley, Franklin and Dearborn counties, including medical and essential employees with unbudgeted child care fees, YMCA members who are facing challenging times and YMCA operational shortfalls expected in the months ahead
• Volunteer. Make face shields to protect our medical professionals, patients and caregivers; run a critical errand for a neighbor; make cards of appreciation for our medical professionals and caregivers; and pray for safety, guidance and strength for our medical providers, healing for our sick, and strength for our community.
In these challenging times, it’s incredible to see our Y team stand side by side to support not only each other, but our community. Our community truly is stronger together.
Be safe, be strong, be healthy and care for each other!
Angie Harmeyer is the Southeastern Indiana YMCA CEO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.