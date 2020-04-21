Dear Editor,
Last weekend I was at the grocery store when I overheard a conversation between two friends. They were discussing the current COVID-19 outbreak.
I heard one person say, “I know the government is blowing this way up, but I also see people dying and I just don't know what to think." This incident opened my eyes to the different perspectives on the outbreak.
As a health care worker, my children and I wear face masks in public. I also know that in order to control the outbreak, the CDC is now recommending that all hospital staff/health care workers wear face masks at work whether they are working directly with patients or not.
I know the path from here is unclear, that this is an uncertain time, that this pandemic is serious business and it is not going away soon. I have had to step back from news breaks, news updates and the news in general to not be overwhelmed by the media coverage and hype.
I believe most of us don't know what to think or do, don't know what socializing is OK and don't know what is or isn't recommended for protecting themselves, much less others. Politics aside, the World Health Organization and the CDC are not political organizations. They do not establish guidelines/make recommendations based on who is in power or who wants to be in power. They base them on science. By getting in touch with factual resources, such as the health department, the CDC or World Health Organization, we can get closer to knowing what to think and do.
News organizations are businesses which need viewers and readers to be successful. This can incentivize them to publish outlandish stories to grab our attention, not science-based stories to educate.
Paula Rasnick, Batesville
Editor's note: When questioned about what she thought of The Herald-Tribune's coverage of the pandemic, Rasnick clarified by email, "I appreciate our paper and there is not hype here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.