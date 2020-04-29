Dear Editor,
You're driving down the interstate and see the billboard "STDs are on the rise in Indiana." You think "Wow, these people never learn." Or "Good thing that's not me."
But what you aren't realizing is that amid a pandemic, these germs are spreading in a similar manner you pride yourself on avoiding. With the billboard burned into your head, you pull into your grandma's driveway, anxiously awaiting her hugs. Earlier that day you had visited two friends, both of whom visited two of their friends. You went to the store, touched a gas pump and stopped at a drive-thru.
Your quarantined grandma who lives alone has visited no one in the last 14 days. You lean in for what seems like a purely innocent form of affection you have expressed for years, which turns into your grandma's ultimate demise.
Your grandma, who minded her business throughout this stay-at-home order, has now unwillingly touched your two friends, their two friends, a gas pump, any object at the local grocery store you visited and the hands of your drive-thru cashier. Although she protected herself throughout this pandemic, you brought it directly into her home. Anyone you've been with your grandmother has now been with. Does that sound oddly familiar? "Wow, these people never learn."
Clarissa Cairns, Indianapolis
Cairns, originally from Versailles, graduated from the University of Indianapolis in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.