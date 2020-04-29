The city of Madison has 100 available seasonal positions for residents at a pay rate of $15 an hour for roughly 30 hours of work per week. These jobs are part of a new and innovative program underway in the community to help residents get back to work during this public health crisis.
Many Hoosiers want to work. However, Indiana is seeing a record number of unemployment filings from those who have lost their jobs at no fault of their own due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Economists estimate a third of all American workers are out of a job right now. The Temporary Job Replacement Program in Madison provides local residents who are out of work the chance to earn a paycheck.
This program comes at no additional cost to taxpayers because the city is using $500,000 already budgeted. Applicants must be a Madison resident, suffered a layoff during the pandemic and be eligible to work in the United States. Those hired will work for approximately 60 days in the city's street, utility and parks departments or with the city administration.
Gov. Eric Holcomb already recognized this innovative program as a model for other communities to consider implementing. It is encouraging to see a local community find solutions to promote employment during this challenging time.
The Temporary Job Replacement Program in Madison is one example of how we can help Hoosiers return to work. At Madison-in.gov, residents can learn more about applying and how the program works. This initiative shows we are all in this difficult time together and we can recover together, too.
