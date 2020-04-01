I would like to give the community an update on the Batesville Memorial Public Library and the COVID-19 virus. Our first priority is to keep the community safe, and we are currently closed per Governor Holcomb’s stay-at-home directive. We are working on ways to serve the community as we journey through these uncharted waters.
Here are a few things we would like those in our library service district to know. You can access many items through our web page (https://ebatesville.com). From there you can download eBooks, eMagazines and audiobooks. TumbleBooks, listed on our web site, is a great resource for children’s books.
You can also log into some of the many databases we offer. How about using your “social distancing” time to do genealogy research? Our Heritage Quest database along with Fold3 and Family Search are great places to start. For food lovers, we have just added two new databases – Food America, which contains recipes and food culture from six regions and all 50 states, and Food World, which offers recipes and food culture worldwide. Or if you are interested in learning a foreign language, but never had the time, BMPL offers the Mango Languages database and also Rosetta Stone, which is part of the larger INSPIRE database on our web site.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays we will offer online storytimes with Mrs. Dickey.
These are just a few of the many online services we are able to offer at this time. For many of these you do need a library card. If you live in our service area and don’t have a card or forgot your PIN, visit our web page, which has been recently updated to make our resources and help screens easy to navigate.
We will continue to post updates on our Facebook page along with informational, educational and just plain fun links. Kim Porter, library director, and the BMPL Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the situation and we will open our doors as soon as possible to better serve the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.