As the spring days warm, kayakers and canoeists will be flocking to Indiana’s rivers and streams for some time on the water, paddle in hand and enjoying Mother Nature.
Nothing is more pleasurable and relaxing than a cruise down a favorite stream or river, but danger waits for the inexperienced in regards to high water and spring runoff. High water can turn the most placid stream into a raging torrent with impassable rapids and dangerous “sweepers.”
Running a river or stream during high water may sound exciting and challenging, but it is a fool’s outing.
Downed trees across the river or stream channel are called “sweepers.” The limbs sweep up canoes and kayaks, flip them over and pin the occupants under water ensnarled in the branches. An encounter with a sweeper leaves little chance for escape even for the most experienced.
Another grave danger on Indiana rivers are low head dams. They are structures built to back up water and have water flowing over them. On the downstream side of the dam are powerful rolling currents which grab boats and occupants in a continual push back toward the wall of the dam.
Many years ago, I lost a good friend who was a conservation officer in charge of a river rescue practice operation for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
First Sgt. Karl Kelley died from injuries suffered during a training exercise on the East Fork of the White River at the Williams Dam in Lawrence County.
A boat containing two other conservation officers had overturned in turbulent waters; and when Kelley and another conservation officer attempted a rescue, their boat capsized as well.
Years ago, there was a rescue/recovery operation on Big Flatrock River when a young man attempted to run the river when it was high and out of its banks. The boat he was in capsized, and his body wasn’t found for several days.
In searching for the body, Indiana Conservation Officer Dean Shadley and a close friend of mine, Tim Kuhn, retrieved the body from a large growth of willow trees well over a mile from where the boat capsized.
Running high water is no place for adventure. My advice is wear your personal flotation device and don’t attempt to navigate a swollen river or stream. If the water is high and brown, turn around – don’t drown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.