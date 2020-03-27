Ripley County community,
As COVID-19 continues to impact our country, we understand the uncertainty our community is feeling during this challenging time. At Ripley County Community Foundation, our mission is to assist donors in building an enduring source of charitable assets to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County. As such, we are positioned to support our community during these trying times.
We recognize the economic impact of social distancing in order to limit the spread of the disease. While we appreciate how important it is for us to keep our community safe, it is a difficult time for so many of our neighbors. We are all feeling the impact of this crisis.
Please know that your foundation acknowledges how sensitive this situation is for our community, and we are working with partners to identify ways to navigate the coming weeks. While some businesses can pivot to more online activity, we recognize this isn’t a solution for everyone. We continue to monitor COVID-19 and are working with local and state authorities to support our community during this unprecedented time.
We are dedicated to the health and well-being of our entire community. We will continue to rally together to keep our families safe and healthy and support one another. We’re all in this together.
Thank you,
Amy Streator, executive director
Ripley County Community Foundation
