WHEREAS, we recognize nothing is more precious in our great state than the growth and development of our children and that every young person deserves a safe, loving and stable home; and
WHEREAS, the family provides many children with support and love, and plays a central role in the formative years as children develop a sense of identity and self-esteem, as well as provides the foundation of our communities and our state; and
WHEREAS, in the state of Indiana, more than 34,690 children were in foster care in 2018; and
WHEREAS, children benefit from a meaningful connection to a caring adult who becomes a supportive and lasting presence in their lives; and
WHEREAS, foster parents and relatives who generously give of themselves to provide stability for children are truly unsung heroes; and
WHEREAS, foster, kinship and adoptive families open their hearts and homes and support children whose families are in crisis play a vital role in helping children and families heal and reconnect, thereby launching young people into successful adulthood; and
WHEREAS, there are numerous individuals in public and private organizations, the courts and in the community, who work to increase public awareness of the needs of children in and leaving foster care; and
WHEREAS, we join with the National Youth Advocate Program to thank individuals, families and public and private organizations who provide support, affection, love and security to the children in their care, and we welcome this opportunity to share the message that we are always in need of caring foster parents.
NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Bettice, do hereby proclaim May 2020 as:
Foster Care Month
in the city of Batesville, and urge all citizens along with all agencies and organizations to commit to supporting our children in any way that we are able, whether by opening our hearts and homes through foster care, mentoring young people in need of guidance or donating time to help families and children in need. Working together, we can help shape a bright future for our state and continue to provide hope to many more of Indiana’s children.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the city of Batesville, on this first day of May 2020.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice
