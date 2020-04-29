I was thinking about the old Christmas movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Remember how that character came down from his mountain one Christmas Eve and took away all the gifts, decorations and the food from the fridge? As I recall, the grinch even took a crumb too small for a mouse.
Maybe the coronavirus could be thought of as the Easter grinch. It seems like so much has been taken from us by this worldwide pandemic. I guess there are many things this grinch can steal away from us, but there are many things it cannot take.
Sure, we have had to give up church services, being together with family and friends, vacations and sporting events. We had to pass up the carefree lifestyle of coming and going as we please to our favorite restaurants and stores.
But maybe this situation might bring some new fresh sprouts of creativity and life. We might use this time to catch up on spiritual reflection and soul searching. It would be a fine time to pray and open God’s word.
We may find time to read some books that we have been meaning to read, but haven’t had the time to read yet. We may be inspired to write a story, a poem, or compose a song. Perhaps this time of solitude may bring out an artistic flair to draw or paint a picture. Some may spend more time experiencing a beautiful sunrise or sunset that went unnoticed during busier times.
Maybe being at home will give extra time to practice a musical instrument or master a skill for a hobby or sport. Cleaning an attic with hidden family “treasures” may unlock some precious memories of bygone days. There may be time to arrange those pictures you were planning to put into an album or scrapbook. The possibilities are endless.
The virus can’t steal a thankful heart. Perhaps it’s a good time to remember that in all times we are to give thanks. We should count our blessings. We have to shelter in place in our homes. Be thankful you have a home where you can be safe and comfortable. Many people live on the street and don’t have a home in which to live.
The virus can’t steal our courage. Some may say I have fear. I imagine we all do have varying degrees of fear. I heard a minister say that you can let fear in the car, but he can’t be the driver.
Families with children at home may find time to share and “reacquaint” since the kids won’t be at school all day. They won’t be rushing off to practice, sporting events and hanging out with their friends. Now may be the perfect time to make mealtime a family event. Let the kids help plan and prepare a recipe. It’s the perfect time to enjoy a more leisurely meal where lengthier conversation can take on higher quality subject matters. Game nights and fun competitions may make evenings more exciting. Creative planning and scheduling can make homeschooling not just bearable, but profitable and fun!
Someday, which will probably come sooner than you can imagine, your grownup children will be in homes of their own with their children. Maybe your kids will look back on this time, reflectively, and tell their children that it was a time when they did some pretty neat stuff with their parents.
Spring can’t be stolen. Spring is here with flowers blooming and birds chirping. The sun is shining, the days are getting longer and the signs of renewal are everywhere.
The Easter grinch can’t steal our Creator God’s power over his universe. He is a loving God and is watching over us and all of his creation. He is in control.
Most important, nothing can take away our Lord and savior’s resurrection. Nothing can keep the promise of eternal life from us. Whether we live or die, we know by amazing grace we will live again!
We must recognize the essential from the nonessential and embrace the eternal. No one can take that away. Christ is risen! Alleluia!
Judy Powlen, Batesville, a retired teacher, taught for 33 years at Milan Elementary School. She is the St. Mark Lutheran Church Council secretary and a Ripley County Retired Teachers Association active member.
