Dear Editor,
On behalf of the Oldenburg Academy Dinner Auction Committee, we'd like to thank all those who helped in any way with our 31st annual event, "Leap into Spring on the Emerald Isle."
Thank you so much to our sponsors, donors, attendees, ticket buyers and event vendors for helping us with another fantastic event. The proceeds from the dinner auction assist us in offering a superior college preparatory education while keeping costs affordable for all attending Oldenburg Academy.
Thanks again to such an amazing community!
Debbie Lamping and the 2020 Dinner Auction Committee
