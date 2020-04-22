“Builds character!”
How many times did I hear that as a child? Enough that I find myself, as a parent, spouting the same to my own children as they complain about some arduous chore. Lately, I find myself reflecting more and more on my childhood and the moments that shaped who I have become today. This is especially true, right now, during this COVID-19 crisis. See, my father (Rick Flodder) is what I sometimes refer to as a survivalist of sorts. Not off the grid crazy, yet, but still believes that the old way is the best way and if it is hard work, well, all the better because it builds character.
As a child I clearly remember hoeing the garden in the sweltering summer heat, asking, nay, whining, to my parents that this job is meaningless, tiresome and I just want to jump in the pond. After first declaring his go-to “builds character” line, Dad then launched into a litany of reasons why this job is important. I vividly remember stories that went something like “One day, you won’t be able to go to the stores. They will be closed or if they are open, the shelves will be empty, and then what are you going to do?” or the even more extreme “That dollar may not always hold value, but you know what will? Food. There may come a time that the world economy crashes and your pocket of money is worthless, but people will trade for food because you are going to know how to make it and they won’t.”
As my father continued on lecturing about the importance of this work, and his lectures were epic, all of my siblings and I were rolling our eyes. We continued the work, well, because you listen to you parents, and also in hopes his lecture would end. There was no conceivable way that the stores would ever be closed or out of supplies. What a preposterous idea, yet, here I am, in my 30s, eating a nice helping of crow and (gulp), Dad, you were right.
We raised our own food, and not just the garden, but animals that we processed ourselves to fill freezers and jars with food to sustain us throughout the year. Being a fan of the hard way to do something, or at least that is the way it felt, we couldn’t simply wrap all of our meat and freeze it. We had to also process it further and can it. We couldn’t simply fill boxes with corn in the freezer, we had to spend all day watching canners, even though freezing corn retains that fresh taste much better. But, when moaning about why we had to continue with these archaic traditions, Dad would lecture on the unlikely event that the electricity would go off for an extended time and everything in the freezer would be put in jeopardy of spoiling.
I recall declaring that when I finally had my own place, I wasn’t going to garden to can, just grow a few things to eat fresh and if I did put food up, I was going to use the freezer! I also declared that I would have, and use, a dryer, because that was off limits as a child, too.
Fast forward a few years, and here I am, a mother to three and wife to a farmer. Even before this crisis consumed every TV station and air wave, I sat with my garden notebook and planned what to plant and where, things I brainstormed as I hung up laundry to dry on my three lines. I asked my husband if he would work up a little more of the yard as I thought I might run out of room, again, in my plot. We have access to two chest freezers, which I have worked hard over the years to whittle down to one, and can more. I follow canning pages on Facebook and read gardening books.
What has happened to me? The lessons I so strongly opposed as a child I now so strongly impose on my own kids. As my family and I isolate the best we can, my appreciation for the lessons I learned grows and the lectures my dad delivered seem a little more profound.
I have discovered that the character built as a child is made with an unyielding material that can withstand some difficult times in our lives. As we endure the current complications of this pandemic, and prepare for those that are to come, I will be sure to meet every complaint with “builds character.”
