It was a beautiful sunny day last week when my husband grabbed our youngest son and took him for a drive. He had to run an errand and figured it would be a good way to get our 12-year-old out of the quarantined house and away from his two siblings.
They were driving down the road with talk radio on listening to the latest information about the coronavirus and its spread. I’m not sure how much my husband was really listening, but it was enough for our son to say, “Dad, could we listen to something else? Sometimes this corona stuff is just too much.”
If we’re being honest, the latest news and updates on COVID-19 are not just too much for weary 12-year-olds; they can be too much for us adults, too. At Rock Solid Families, we are seeing an influx of new and old clients call our office this past month or so struggling with this same feeling. It’s just too much for many people, and folks are struggling to find healthy ways to battle the “Coronavirus Blues.” So I wanted to share with you some concrete things you can do today to give you a better tomorrow.
• Limit your exposure to the news and social media. Many of you have turned into coronavirus junkies reading and listening to every news story and theory out there. It’s way too much. For that matter, anxiety and depression are directly connected to the amount of time you spend on any screen, regardless of what you’re watching or reading. It’s not healthy for you on any day, let alone when you are trying to fight the Coronavirus Blues. This goes for our kiddos, too.
• Take care of yourself. Your emotional health is directly tied to your physical well-being. Mind, body and spirit are all interconnected, so it’s critical, especially during these unsettling times, you get on a healthy routine of eating, sleeping and exercising. Get outside when you can, walking or riding that bike that’s been sitting in the garage for six months.
• Connect in a positive way to others. We are relational beings and this time of quarantine and isolation has been tough on everyone, especially us extroverts. Get creative and keep connecting in a positive way with those that lift you up, not pull you down. I have two groups of women that I have been video chatting with on a regular basis. It’s been so fun to catch up and laugh with old friends all over the country. I have also found more time to send those things called cards through this thing called the U.S. Postal Service. It’s also been fun to Facetime our children and grandchildren more often, passing the time laughing with them.
• Practice kindness. It’s a known fact that serving and giving helps to combat the blues. When we take our eyes off of ourselves and focus on helping someone else, it blesses us. Someone did that to us just the other day in the Dunkin Donuts drive through. Someone paid for our order, and my daughter immediately asked if we could “pay it backwards” to the person behind us.
• Avoid guilt or comparison. None of us have ever experienced anything like this in our lifetime and there’s no manual on how to navigate the coronavirus perfectly. We are all trying to figure it out as we go and that includes the local and federal governments. So stop pointing fingers at someone else or even yourself for how things are going. Most likely you are not performing to your normal level at work or at home. That’s understandable. It’s not going to be the same, so stop comparing the way it used to be with your current reality.
• Extend grace. I love the title of Robin Robert’s recent book "Everybody’s got Something." I have to agree with her. We don’t have a clue what’s going on in someone else’s life. This is why I believe, now more than ever, we have to be ready to extend grace to one another. Whether it be that grumpy grocery clerk who is risking her family's health in order to put food on her table and yours. Or maybe it's that customer service agent struggling to troubleshoot your problem while he works at home with a toddler under his desk. Everybody reacts to stress differently, too. You may be doing OK today, but your teenager who just lost her dreams of graduation and prom is not.
• Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. If you’ve read through numbers 1-6 and are still feeling overwhelmed, please reach out for help. Maybe you’re like our 12-year-old, where if you were being honest, “It’s just too much.” Call a friend, family member or pastor and let them know you’re struggling. Sometimes just sharing the load with someone who cares helps to lift its weight off your shoulders. If you don’t have that person in your life, or that hasn’t helped, give us a call at Rock Solid Families. If we can’t help you, we’ll connect you with someone who can.
Maybe there is an issue with addiction or abuse in your home that has been magnified due to the stress of COVID-19. Please don’t ignore the problem.
There is hope and help available. Call us at 812-576-ROCK or contact us through our website at rocksolidfamilies.org. Thanks to the generous support of our Rock Solid Partners, we are able to extend our coaching services free to anyone unable to pay during these unsettling times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.