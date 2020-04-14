Athletes know adversity builds strength. They purposely overload their muscles to break them down so that they will be rebuilt as stronger muscles. Musicians also know this; they sacrifice other pursuits to spend many hours building into their muscles the memory of each note and each phrase. Even parents know this, so they nervously allow their toddlers to stumble and fall while they learn to walk.
The same thing is happening in our communities now. Those for whom the kitchen was previously only a place to make coffee are learning to cook. Experienced cooks are learning to make meals out of what they have on hand instead of running to the store. Even though we have become accustomed to purchasing something online and seeing it on our doorstep only hours later, we realize that we can actually wait a week for an Amazon order to arrive because they are prioritizing “essential items.” Parents are becoming more involved in their children’s education because they are all home sheltering in place. Teachers who might have resisted e-learning in the past are now diving in out of necessity, and our education system will be better for it.
Not only are K-12 teachers learning to teach virtually, adult education teachers are as well. River Valley Resources, our region’s adult education provider, has historically used distance learning to help adults earn their High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED), both e-learning and traditional homework packets for noninternet users. Although our normal in-person classrooms are closed, we are still open for business through our distance/digital learning programs.
River Valley Resources, based in Madison, manages the adult education programs in Regions 9-10 throughout southern Indiana. RVR currently has 12 counties that cover a geographic span from Crawford County to Franklin County along and just north of the Ohio River. Last year 293 adults earned their HSED, and 302 earned work certifications through RVR supported programs. RVR’s mission is to develop a competitive workforce through collaboration and innovative services for individuals, employers and communities, and in the coming months, that mission will be more important than ever.
If you or someone you know has been recently unemployed, now is the perfect time to skill up. RVR provides adult education not only to those who haven’t finished high school, but also work training certifications such as commercial driver’s license, certified nursing assistant, AWS welding and advanced manufacturing. Participants can also earn Work Keys, an industry-recognized work readiness credential. Those who have college aspirations can prepare for the Accuplacer Test, the entrance assessment for Ivy Tech Community College system and Vincennes University. You may not have a job, but as a participant in an RVR program, you will have options. You will be stronger. Our communities will be stronger. And our country will be stronger.
Another consequence of COVID 19 has been social distancing. After surviving weeks, probably months, of not visiting friends and family, the value of relationships may increase. At the very least, because we have been sheltering in place with those we love, we will come to understand more deeply the need to be an example for them. Setting goals and staying motivated, moving forward with education and career planning and staying committed to our future are ways to set examples to our friends, family and young people in our lives during this uncertain time.
Historically, nations experience a post-war boom in the economy. Though the war against this virus is different, the result still could be the same. As families, communities and as a country, we can come back stronger, more resilient and more resourceful. Just as the Rosie the Riveters of the 1940s took on jobs traditionally filled by men, those unemployed by COVID-19 can use this time to explore other opportunities. Challenges create opportunities for those willing to try something different. RVR Adult Education is standing by to help. To learn more about an RVR Adult Education program near you, visit www.rivervalleyresources.com/adulted, or call the toll-free hotline at 855-591-7849.
