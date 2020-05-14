• Parents of baby born during COVID-19 pandemic will have stories to share with their daughter when she gets older.
• A Lapel scholar is among the top 1% of students in the nation.
• Harsha Behavioral Center, Terre Haute, has 11 COVID-19 cases.
• Sycamore spirit will come through during Indiana State University’s virtual commencement.
• Therapists in Madison County adjust to new reality.
• Thirteen juvenile offenders test positive at Pendleton correctional facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.