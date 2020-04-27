• Planting season comes with uncertainty for southern Indiana farmers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Activities for adults and kids to do at home this week are highlighted.
• Even though the Indianapolis Zoo is closed to visitors, you can see the animals through a virtual visit.
• Remote learning is tough for special needs students and their families.
• Logansport manufacturer gets early jump on producing personal protective equipment.
• Nurses are on the front line of the pandemic fight.
• Volunteers answer call for masks.
• A shooting inside a Kokomo Walmart injures one.
