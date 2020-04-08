Steven Harmeyer has been the city of Batesville’s community development director since August 2016. The 2006 Batesville High School graduate says, “I’ve always had a passion for the city and citizens of the Batesville area and this position provides a wonderful opportunity to make a difference.”
“Providing students an opportunity to work with the city to address amenities they would like to have and working with them to make it possible” is a recent accomplishment that makes him proud. “It is important we listen and invest in our teenagers and youth as we want them to have the same community pride that other age groups have of Batesville. I’m also proud of the independent video series called ‘The 812’ that Amanda Tucker and I have recently launched that tells the stories of the people, places and things that make our area unique.”
Rewards of his job include “whenever I get the opportunity to help an individual or organization who is truly in need. Also, engaging others who traditionally haven’t had a seat at the table. I also enjoy the day-to-day variations of my role, meeting with various people and businesses throughout the community and accomplishing things that make Batesville better.”
However, Harmeyer realizes, “It can be both a blessing and challenge working with a wide range of individuals and personalities and taking all their thoughts and visions to work toward the common goal of benefiting the citizens of Batesville.”
Someone who is a “mentor of mine is former WRBI manager Ron Green, who gave me an opportunity to join the station in high school, provided great training and in later years offered me the chance to be the news director. That position directly led to many other opportunities and paved the way to where I am today,” the Batesville resident reports.
How I describe myself: I take work very seriously, but outside of work I am about as laid back as it gets and enjoy joking around and having a good time.
My family: father Richard Harmeyer, St. Mary’s; and mother Candace Moehringer, Cincinnati
College: Bellarmine University, Ivy Tech Community College
Churches: St. Mary’s of the Rock Catholic Church and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Morris
My first job: WRBI board operator
Other previous jobs: news reporter for 700 WLW and ABC News Radio, news director for WRBI and news director for three-station cluster in central Indiana; also spent a few years at Hill-Rom
Achieving a work-life balance: learning to take time off and vacation more effectively
My dream job 10 years from now: There is always room for personal and professional growth and I hope to still be in a career that I am passionate about and that serves the greater good.
Career advice for younger persons: Some people know what they want to be at a young age while others, such as myself, did not. Be sure to diversify yourself in different career fields, take advantage of opportunities, accept constructive criticism and, most importantly, don’t be afraid to take a chance on who you want to become.
Who inspires me: individuals that follow their passion and utilize their God-given talents to make a difference. Also, I don’t have a select person to identify, but rather I am inspired by certain personality traits from certain friends, family and colleagues whom I admire.
Proudest life achievement: Personally, it’s being an honest son, brother and friend that others can trust and rely on. Career-wise, I don’t have necessarily one single achievement to point out, but I was really proud of the military banner project, where families submitted pictures and stories of loved ones who have served. My fondness for the project isn’t just because of the physical aspect of creating and placing banners, but how a simple project impacted hundreds of local families in ways I never expected.
Greatest challenge: separating work from personal time and remembering to spend quality time with loved ones and friends.
Organizations: By the nature of my role, I’m involved in numerous nonprofits in one form or another. However, a few organizations that I have a passion for and connected the most to are Batesville Fire & Rescue, Batesville Area Resource Center, Hispanic Community Advisory Committee, Kintribute, Sgt. Chad Keith 5K, Sons of the American Legion and several others.
Favorite pastimes: spending time with family and friends, researching and collecting historic Batesville items and newspapers, writing, video production, baseball and men’s league softball, cooking, traveling and new experiences
What I’m looking forward to: welcoming a new niece/nephew to our family
Before I’m too old, I would like to: travel more.
What I want to tell the world: Despite different backgrounds and experiences, we all have a lot more in common than what makes us different.
