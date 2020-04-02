Sean Boyce has been the Southeast Indiana Young Life area director for the past 11 years.
The Batesville resident recalls, “I was a volunteer Young Life leader in college. Leading while at NKU gave me a taste of what it was like to work alongside people with a common mission that had a significant impact on the lives of other people. There have been many mentors and staff I have looked up to over the years, and all have played a significant role into developing me into the person I am today.”
After college, the Sunman native started working at a small company in Cincinnati while continuing to volunteer as a Young Life leader. The Crossroads Church, Cincinnati, member, who attends those services in Batesville, explains, “After two years, I was ready for a career change and wanted to work closer to the Batesville area. I had two job offers at the time, and one offered higher pay. However, I knew in the long run Young Life was a better fit for me and aligned with my strengths and passions. I wanted a career that allowed me to build into and lead others, as well as see lives transformed by the Gospel, and this role allowed me to do so in many ways.
“In addition, there were many aspects I loved about Young Life. For example, it is not program driven. We are about people and we are relational. Often, programs can focus on behavior modification, but we are about heart transformation. Only then will true change take place.”
Recent accomplishment: We just finished our annual fundraising banquet at Walhill Farm. It was a fun event and allowed us to share some really incredible stories. I get excited when I have opportunities to help people catch the vision for what we are trying to do and how we are trying to change our community.
Job challenges: It is a job that requires a high level of self-motivation and self-guidance. There is no one to tell me what to do next. It is my job to figure out the next step and move in that direction. Along with that, the job is never done. It is very much like owning your own business. Additionally, we rely heavily on volunteers. We cannot accomplish our mission and our goals without high-quality volunteers who really believe in what we do. Thankfully, we have great people who sacrifice tremendously to ensure that kids hear the Gospel in a language that they understand. The schedule can be hectic at times. There are many nights and weekends that I am away from my family. Sometimes in the summer I am required to work at one of our properties for an entire month. It is definitely not your typical 9-to-5 job, but there is rarely a boring day. In addition, all of our financial support, including my salary, is 100% funded by individuals and organizations who believe in what we do. Most of those people who support the work we do are here locally. If we don’t raise the money, then I do not get paid.
Rewards: I get the opportunity to see kids’ lives, and families, changed for eternity. In addition, I get to help others find and live out God’s calling in their lives.
Creating a work-life balance: My goal is to hire a part-time administrator who can use their strengths to help our organization be more efficient and productive.
My dream job: A lot of people ask me what my next step is, and honestly I can see myself doing this my entire life. A lot of people think when you get old, you can’t work with kids any longer. But what I have found is that kids don’t care how old you are, if they know you really care about them.
Education: East Central High School, 2002; Northern Kentucky University, 2006
My first job: dishwasher at the Old Brick Tavern in Sunman
Previous jobs: I was an account manager and client services representative at Clubessential (helps clients create highly-connected data-informed relationships with current and potential members), aside from the many part-time jobs I had in college and in high school.
Career advice for younger persons: Take risks. Don’t just follow a career path because that is what someone told you to do or because it makes a lot of money. There are plenty of people who make a lot of money and are unhappy in their jobs. I also think it is a good idea to learn just how God has wired you. God gives each of us different strengths, and we can all learn to use those strengths to be fulfilled in our work life, while also serving a purpose that is bigger than ourselves. When we look at our career from that perspective, everyone wins. We thrive, and our community thrives.
Persons who inspire me: My pastor is one person. It is rare to see someone in his position be 100% comfortable in who they are and not worry about what other people think of them. He doesn’t fit the mold of your stereotypical pastor, and I appreciate that. My wife is one of the hardest-working people I have ever met. Just being around her has caused me to step my game up in so many areas in my life. It’s crazy to think about the person I was before we were married, and the man I have become now as a result of being by her side. I am inspired by people who are disciplined in their approach to their passion in life and who are willing to sacrifice in order to achieve their goals. Author and speaker Todd Henry says the root word for passion means to suffer, and so he defines passion as “something you care about so much that you are willing to pursue it in spite of your temporary suffering.”
Family: parents Bonnie Boyce, Sunman, and the late Alan Boyce; wife Ashley Boyce, Batesville Primary School first-grade teacher; children Everett, 2; and Emaline, 2 months
What I’m like: I am an extrovert who loves being with people. I am very competitive and don’t like to lose. I love coffee and technology. I am also a videographer. You can find me online at seanmboyce.com, or most social media sites with the username seanmboyce.
Favorite pastimes: basketball, working out, videography
Before I’m too old, I would like to: dunk a basketball, but I think I am already past that point in my life. Joking aside, there is not really anything I can think of that age would stop me from doing.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: God loves you. He has been misrepresented in so many ways. Take a look at him for yourself and you will find that the answers to the deepest longings and desires of your heart are found in Him.
Greatest challenge in life: saying no to things I am excited about, and I get excited about a lot of things and have many interests and passions. I recently stopped coaching freshman basketball, and that was a really difficult decision. However, I knew I couldn’t give my best effort to my job and my family, which I believe are the two biggest priorities in my life.
Proudest achievements in life: marrying my wife Ashley and becoming a father.
