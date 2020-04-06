“If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say that we all need to extend more grace to one another,” says Paul Satchwill. “Too often I see others who are too quick to judge and allow their first impressions to determine how they view other people. To me, extending grace means allowing other people to disagree with you, understanding that our differences are not always irreparable and most of what we disagree on does not affect our day-to-day lives. A world filled with more grace would be a happier place.”
The Batesville High School English teacher describes himself as “hardworking, energetic and determined. I love to be busy and have had to teach myself how to take time to do things that are not work related. I find joy in writing and storytelling and spending time with people I love.”
“Batesville Community School Corp. has provided me with some amazing opportunities for professional growth. I have also been very intentional in seeking out professional opportunities outside of work, such as attending and presenting at conferences, speaking on panels and investing in my community.
“The community leaders I constantly work with are a great source of inspiration. Sarah Heppner and Tina Longstreth, along with the Batesville Area Arts Council, have helped create an environment for me to grow creatively and as a leader. (Principal) Andy Allen at Batesville High School has made the learning curves of a new teacher much easier to navigate. Tory Flynn, who was previously at Hillenbrand, created many opportunities for me to step into leadership positions and serve my community. These community members, along with many others, truly fostered the best possible environment for me to transition into the professional world.”
In addition, “I recently ran for Batesville City Council. Although I did not win the seat, I am incredibly proud of the campaign. I had some amazing volunteers, and had the opportunity to speak with hundreds of community members about issues that matter to them. I truly believe that my campaign started a conversation within the city about the future, who belongs here, as well as gave me some incredible insight into the city I love.”
“In the near future, I am looking forward to two new nieces/nephews for a total of seven, quality time with friends and family and continuing to volunteer and invest in my community. Also, long summer walks with my newly-adopted dog, Honey.”
“Before I’m too old, I would like to leave a legacy,” announces the the 2011 South Dearborn High School and 2015 Indiana University, Bloomington, graduate. “I’m not quite sure what that looks like, but I would like to leave behind a mission or a cause that can be continued after I’m too old, and long after I’m gone.”
How I chose my career path: I had amazing English teachers and friends who also went into education. With an amazing group of encouragers and supports in my life, I felt like I could truly make an impact as an educator.
Challenges of a high school teacher: Working with high schoolers provides unique challenges day to day. It is not a career of constants; each individual student brings personal experiences into the room that determine how they will respond to the day. Some days the room is full of joy, and some days there is a dark cloud looming overhead. High school is a very challenging period of life, and my career charges me to overcome those challenges and teach through them.
Rewards: In spite of the ever-shifting variables of student moods and behavior, working with high school students is incredibly rewarding. Small moments – like when I see a breakthrough in learning, experience a moment of unrepentant joy or have a discussion about literary connections to real life – truly make my career rewarding.
Creating a work-life balance: In the future, I hope that I will continue to develop work habits, as well as curriculum for students, that demand less of my time outside of work. So far I have made great strides in this direction, but it would be great one day to be able to leave work at work and enjoy time spent at home doing the things I love.
My dream job: In 10 years I dream of having a job that allows me to directly impact people. I have always dreamt of becoming a writer, telling my story in the hopes of helping those who read it. I would also love to speak around the world about how to overcome fear. Think Brene Brown.
Words of wisdom: Any young person entering any profession should understand that they will not be perfect. For many of us, we were not even close to perfect. Perfection is unattainable, but the best thing a young person can do for their career is ask questions and learn from others. The more open a young person is about their struggles, questions and even triumphs, the more quickly they will be able to achieve personal satisfaction in their career.
My first job: dishwasher at Journey’s Restaurant
Previous occupations: circulation desk assistant, Indiana University School of Education Library; and library assistant, Aurora Public Library
Someone who influences me: The Irish poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama is my most recent source of inspiration. Ó Tuama’s work has inspired me to read – and write – in a new way, focusing on reflection and growth. I value writing as an art that can foster healing and inspiration, and Ó Tuama has introduced new ways for me to practice this in my own life. Not only that, but Ó Tuama’s approach to theology breathed new life into my own understanding of the Bible.
What I’m most proud of: My proudest achievement in life was coming out as gay in the summer of 2018. Although I knew this truth about myself long before then, it took a lot of thinking, as well as bravery, to make the decision to come out. I have felt more free, happy and alive ever since.
Difficulties: My greatest challenge in life has been ignoring others’ beliefs about me in order to form my own.
Organizations and leadership positions: Batesville Area Arts Council social media chair, Indiana Teachers of Writing secondary education representative and Indiana Arts Commission Annual Conference Steering Committee
Community service: Star-Spangled Symphony Audience Experience chair; “Project 229: A Photographic Journey” writer and photographer; Winter Festival and Batesville Bash volunteer
My parents: Wayne Satchwill, Aurora; and Kelly Satchwill, Aurora
Favorite pastimes: reading, writing, walking around the neighborhood, taking care of my plants
Residence: Beautiful Batesville, Indiana.
