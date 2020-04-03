Ashley Knueven and Kara Schott are co-secretaries of the Sunman Revitalization Initiative, a nonprofit organization consisting of local citizens and business leaders, who work on behalf of Sunman residents to enable community development. According to its mission statement, “Through key investments in the town of Sunman, our mission is to create a safe and aesthetically pleasing environment where families and businesses can flourish.”
The sisters are working together, along with other volunteers, to make their hometown the best it can be. In addition, they both enjoy their careers and are dedicated to their growing families. They are the daughters of Richard Knueven, Sunman, and Phyllis Knueven, Lawrenceburg.
Schott believes in learning by example
Kara Schott is employed at the Human Capital Institute. “I lead a team of conference and digital content producers. We provide online and in-person training and education for those employed in the field of human resources.”
“I would say that I did not decide on my current career path as much as it chose me! Through a very good friend, I was referred to HCI and have spent the last eight years in almost every area of the company. ... I am fortunate to have a flexible and remote work environment. I feel that employers providing employees with the opportunity to work from anywhere at any time is going to be key to productivity and blending work/life responsibilities.”
“I have found that a combination of online classes, research, blogs and mentors in my field have been the most beneficial to my career,” notes the 2000 East Central High School and 2004 Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate. “I am a big believer in learning by example and connecting with people around you that exhibit the qualities you want to have.”
My family: spouse Joseph Schott; son Logan, 14; daughter Ava, due in May
Career difficulties: I work for a small company, which means resources are tight. This calls for a lot of creative problem solving.
Rewards: I get to see the impact of my work manifest itself to our customers each day.
An accomplishment I’m proud of: I led the implementation of our new website in Q4 of 2019. This has been a multiyear project and is key to growing our business.
My dream job: I have always wanted to attend law school and use my education to help others.
My advice for younger people: Don’t focus too much on where your current job will lead – instead focus on learning as much as you can, from as many people as you can and the path will take you where you are meant to be.
My inspiration: The work ethic and community involvement of my grandfather, Willard Knueven, is how I aspire to live my own life.
Proudest achievement: my son
My life’s greatest challenge: Making time for work and family – I can be quite a workaholic!
Favorite pastimes: spending time outside with family and friends
What I’m looking forward to: the birth of my daughter
Before I’m too old, I would like to: spend the winter in Florida.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: Be tolerant of each other – learn from your differences.
All about me: I find myself usually taking on a leadership role – either formally or informally – in most situations. I easily become very engrossed in my work; I find working to be very rewarding. I want my children to follow their passion, but also understand the importance of helping others and making a difference in the world. I’m trying to learn how to relax more and be present in the moment.
My first job: cashier, Save-a-Lot and IGA
Other previous jobs: American Family Insurance licensed insurance agent, Knueven Food Service retail manager
Knueven helps clients make memories
Ashley Knueven has been a Realtor for six years. “I always loved looking at houses and especially enjoyed rehabbing them. My cousin was a Realtor and decided to open his own brokerage, so I joined.”
“Finding a seasoned Realtor to follow and learn the steps from was a huge help. I love to surround myself with people who are knowledgeable and can be a guidance to learn,” reports the 2005 East Central High School graduate.
To help create a work-life balance, “I would love to see more remote location working or working from home. I also believe setting school hours to standard work day hours would be beneficial.
My family: spouse Nick Johnson; children Aidan Roberts, 16; Masen Roberts, 8; Graham Johnson, 9; baby Johnson, due in October
Career difficulties: Day-to-day life can be challenging. There are a lot of struggles and obstacles to get a family to the closing table.
Rewards: Most often a home is the biggest investment a couple will make. Helping them find a house and turning it into a home is definitely the most rewarding. I love keeping in touch with all my clients and seeing new memories made in each home sold.
Accomplishments I’m proud of: I have been a multimillion dollar producer for five years standing. I am a seasoned real estate investor and rehabber, rehabbing more than a dozen homes in southeastern Indiana.
My dream job: I love real estate so I will probably still be selling houses. Once my kids are grown, I would love to be a paid travel blogger.
My advice for younger people: Live with your parents as long as possible.
My inspiration: Rachel Hollis. I love her energy and willpower, and I love her books!
Proudest achievement: being a mom to two boys and a bonus stepson
My life’s greatest challenge: Also being a mom to boys!
Organization I belong to: Southeastern Indiana Board of Realtors
Favorite pastime: When I was younger, we traveled a lot, and I would love for my own children to experience that as well.
What I’m looking forward to: meeting our new family addition in October
Before I’m too old, I would like to: travel to India.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: Don’t let failure define you.
All about me: I’m energetic, outgoing, adventurous and I love to be organized.
My first job: bagging groceries. I got my first uniform at age 3, I believe.
Other previous jobs: cosmetologist; Batesville Save-a-Lot, a family-owned business.
