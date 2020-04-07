John Moton has been a congressional staffer for four years. He was appointed a district coordinator for U.S. Rep. Luke Messer in 2016, then became a regional director for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in 2019.
“Helping Senator Braun represent Hoosiers fairly and accurately is highly rewarding,” the Batesville resident says. “I see the great highs and lows of many, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to serve.”
The Roswell, Georgia, native chose this career because “history and politics have interested me since my early school days. I enjoyed reading about George Washington, John Adams and the other Founding Fathers. Their contributions to our way of life was crucial to developing a nation based on freedom and opportunity. Protecting our natural rights, freedom, life and equality of opportunity drove me to public service and political engagement.
Meaningful mentors: Strong influences in my life, besides my mom and dad, include Mike Bettice, Donald Dickey Sr., Ginger Bradford, Mike Gentry, Brian Bosma, Dick Hamm, Luke Messer and Mike Braun. The wisdom imparted by these individuals (and many others) has helped shape me into the man and the professional that I am today.
People who inspire me: my fellow Hoosiers, who get up every day to provide for themselves and their families, all while prudently striving for their American Dream
Work challenges: Careers, like life, are about capitalizing on opportunities. Are there frustrating situations, long days and late nights? Sure, but the satisfaction of having opportunities is worth any short-term discomfort.
Creating a work-life balance: Making more time for friends is a top priority. I’m fortunate to still call many of my childhood, college and previous work friends more than acquaintances. Friendship is like freedom – special and rare – and I’m privileged to possess more than a handful of good relationships.
Career advice for younger persons: Fortune favors the bold. Make sure to take risks. Seek out a mentor you can help be successful and will want to engage with you the rest of your life. Building long-term, professional relationships will benefit all parties and signal that you are genuine. Also, remember, delayed gratification and persistence are the keys to a lifetime of career and personal achievements.
My first job: basketball scoreboard clock keeper
Other jobs: Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee field manager, Indiana House of Representatives legislative assistant, Mark It Red LLC field director
My dream job: Seventeen years ago, Dad planted 30,000 hardwood trees on our farm in St. Maurice. I hope to be managing our family farm, eventual timber business, and continue in public service and remain politically engaged.
Proudest achievement in life: accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior
Greatest challenges in life: patience and overthinking
Education: Batesville High School, 2005; Wabash College, bachelor’s degree in political science, 2009. The lessons learned at Batesville High School and Wabash College have proven invaluable to a solid academic foundation for a career.
Organizations: Ripley County Republican Party vice chairman and precinct committeeman, Indiana 6th Congressional District Republican Central Committee, Wabash College Loyalty Society, Wabash College Scarlet Flag Club, National Rifle Association
Community service: Batesville Baseball League concession volunteer
My parents: Rosemary Moton, Batesville, and Jess Moton, St. Maurice
Favorite pastimes: classic cars, Indianapolis 500, target shooting, golf, piano
I’m looking forward to: attending the Indianapolis 500.
All about me: I’m a confident, engaging, personable individual dedicated to the American way and trying to live a good Christian life.
Churches: St. Mark Lutheran, Batesville (home church); Zion Lutheran, New Palestine
Before I’m too old, I would like to: visit the Holy Land and purchase a Chevrolet Corvette.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: The United States of America is the most exceptional nation the world has ever known, largely because we are the freest.
