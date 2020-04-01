Jeremy Cook, Batesville, describes himself as “just your average guy with a competitive nature that loves exercising and improving the health of others. I’m a continuous learner who has turned to much more reading, and am in a constant state of trying to become a better Christian, husband, son, coach, uncle, boss, etc. I have plenty of my own struggles, but look at each day as a new day and look forward to seeing my wife (Chassi Cook) at the end of the day.”
The owner of Cook Performance, Batesville, trains athletes ages 9 and up “to improve their overall athleticism – speed, agility, vertical jump, strength, etc. We also do personal training and group training for adults of all ages and abilities. We opened our doors in May 2012. We have a semiprivate setting, meaning there are no memberships. It’s you, the coach and anyone else in your group if it’s a group workout.”
“I was always interested in sports and weightlifting as I started lifting in middle school, was a four-sport athlete in high school and played football in college,” reports the 2008 Batesville High School and 2012 Hanover College graduate. “Coming from a small town, I had no idea facilities existed that specialize in sports performance. During my junior year in college, as a part of our requirements for our business program, we had to obtain an internship, preferably in the field of our major – mine was kinesiology and integrative physiology. A fraternity brother introduced me to an Indianapolis sports training facility that was taking applications for interns for the upcoming summer, and I applied and was awarded the internship. It was an experience that made me think, ‘I want to do this back in Batesville for our youth!’”
“My internship was paramount, but my professors, related classes and background in sports were all instrumental in making Cook Performance what it is today. At the time, I believe Hanover College was the only undergraduate school in Indiana that offered an actual cadaver lab, and also had a demanding, but amazing, professor as the chairman of our KIP (Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology) Department who required us to do a master’s level thesis as undergrads.”
In the near future, the St. Louis Catholic Church member is looking forward to becoming a father. However, he also reveals his greatest challenge in life: “If I’m being honest, battling six years of infertility with my wife.”
My parents: Sam and Rhonda Cook, Batesville; Karen and Doug Workman, Aurora
Favorite pastimes: playing outside with my brothers and neighbors, swimming at my grandparents, spending time with friends after Friday night football games, watching IU basketball games
My first work experiences: cook at LaRosa’s and lawn care expert for grandparents
Other jobs: My first full-time career job was owning Cook Performance. I graduated on a Saturday and started running sessions two days later on a Monday. Prior to that, I worked all throughout college at the River’s Institute at Hanover College as an intern, obtained my internship at Acceleration Indiana during the summer of 2011, obtained an internship with Prudential Financial during the summer of 2010 and worked as summer help for Batesville Water & Gas Utility the summers of 2008-09.
My career: We all face numerous work-related challenges. ... Pleasing everyone comes to mind. As a small business owner, your clients come first, so providing the best service doesn’t only consist of being on your game while with the client(s), but providing all the background services of writing programs, going through continuing education, having a presence on social media, attending as many athlete games as possible and responding to the plethora of emails/texts, not mentioning trying to provide a good work-life balance for not only yourself, but your employees. In an industry that requires early mornings and late nights, it gets challenging .... The rewards of my job are the reason the challenges are often overlooked. The relationships I build with our clients are most meaningful. I’ve learned more from my adult clients about life and business than any class I could take, and I have a special place in my heart for our youth athletes. Yes, the goal is to make them better athletes, but, ultimately, it’s so much more. How can I have a positive impact in their life? Seeing all of them progress athletically, especially the ones who continue to see us year after year, is quite special. However, nothing tops witnessing a struggling individual, whether that be an adult or child, who lacks confidence, transform into a positive, outgoing and smiling individual with a newfound purpose and drive.
What the future holds: Honestly, I’m doing my dream job now. I have no desire to change, but with one of the biggest blessings in my life on its way (a new baby), that better work-life balance will be even more important. ... It would be great to formulate a team that can all share in late nights, early mornings and weekends, and who also wants to permanently live in Batesville and get involved in the community. I’ve found that many young adults prefer the bigger cities, but I think they’re missing out!
Career advice: Get an internship as early as possible. Experience is key. Be persistent. Do the little things – arrive early, ask questions, do things without having to be asked. Be thankful. Obtain a top-rated certification, if applicable.
My motivators: Too many to list. So many people have inspired me, from family to clients, to those in our faith community. However, if I had to mention one, it would be my wife. She is incredibly giving, faithful and a fighter.
My proudest achievement: If I’m able to make a positive impact on someone, that’s something I cherish. The random texts/emails from current or former athletes are special.
Before I’m too old, I would like to: see the world. My wife and I love to travel.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: Wake up each morning with gratitude and a smile, and think of all the things you’re thankful for instead of all the negatives. We all get caught up in worldly desires and distractions, so be sure to take time to slow down and enjoy the small, but significant moments in your daily life. Men, be true men. If you want to make a difference, first become leaders of your household, both physically and spiritually. Six years ago almost 25% of U.S. children lived in fatherless homes. Studies show that children in fatherless homes have increased infant mortality rates, behavioral issues and suicidal thoughts and lower academic achievement, etc. By no means am I undervaluing mothers. We all know the significance of a present mother as well, but the increasing issue appears to be children growing up without father figures in their lives. Something we can all relate to is that we will all face various challenges and setbacks in life. So, how cool would it be if we could focus on our similarities instead of our differences? If we take it a step further and make serving others a priority, something I personally need to work on, think of how much happier and well off our society would be. Doing things as simple as volunteering for an hour at a local charity event, or checking in on a struggling friend or family member can completely change someone’s day, or even life. Many times in giving, whether that be of our time or money, we end up receiving much more. By following the golden rule and loving our neighbor as ourselves, we could truly change the world. Go out and change the world one random act of kindness a day, starting in your own home.
Part of the community: St. Louis Church parishioner, adult high school youth group leader, Knights of Columbus member
Community service: annual Tootsie Roll drive for handicapped citizens with the Knights of Columbus, former youth and/or high school varsity football coach the past five years, but took a step back this past season.
