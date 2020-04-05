Not every couple can work together, but Devin and Phoenix Murchin have found the recipe for success.
He is the chef/owner of the Big Four Café and she is its special events coordinator and wine specialist.
They report, “Owning a restaurant had been on the horizon for quite some time, so it was really thrilling that we had an opportunity to do so when we did.”
Their years in the restaurant trade have shaped the duo’s expectations. According to Phoenix, “I’ve been involved in hospitality in nearly every conceivable facet since I was 18, so I really feel like I gained a great sense of what I wanted my place to look like and feel like from the start. I’ve worked with many amazing chefs and sommeliers during my tenure and they all had the same thing going for them — passion. When the road gets difficult, it’s the passion for what you do that’s going to help you stay the course and see it through.”
The reward of this career path is “changing perceptions and opening minds. We love when we do something unexpected and it’s well received.”
The Batesville residents have a wish that could help their work-life balance. “We would love to have our amazing work family steer the ship on their own. We have such a fantastic group of people that work for us and with us and we hope that they continue to grow with us.”
Professionally, Phoenix’s best achievement has been “becoming an Italian Wine Ambassador. It was and still is one of the most difficult exams I have ever taken, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that community.” Personally, she is proud of “raising an intelligent and self-aware human being. We often say that we won the kiddo lottery and I find that to be true every single day.”
Devin agrees, “Our son (Duncan, 11) will always be our greatest achievement. Teaching him life lessons and learning them from him is what keeps us going every day.”
When not at work, “we donate to a lot of causes that are close to us. Personally, we are big advocates for the adoption and rehabilitation of bully breeds, specifically the pit bull. We are big supporters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and first responders our families have served, and we feel it’s important to remember them and all the other men and women in uniform both abroad and right here at home.”
Their great future aspiration is traveling the world together as a family.
Devin Murchin
Career progression: I have been a chef, sous chef, master cook, grill dog and many unflattering nicknames given to me by chefs and managers throughout the years due to my unwavering ability to always tell the emperor he is in fact naked.
Influential mentors: As I have told our Fourth Friday diners, I have worked for many celebrity chefs, and some truly amazing chefs you will never hear of. (Former science teacher) Charlie Zimmerman was a great inspiration to me at Batesville High School, and Chris Stange was my first chef (I worked for) and to this day stands out in my mind as an inspiration.
What I’m most proud of: Opening and running a restaurant is really all I was hoping for at the Big Four Café, but it’s amazing the amount of personal pride I get from helping our senior residents and our assisted living residents at RomWeber Flats, also our ongoing involvement with the RomWeber Marketplace and all of its wonderful work with community craftsmen and women. Our newest program to help the community is called Burgers for Change, an idea Phoenix had to put selling power to use in the community. Every month we make a specialty burger and donate 100% of the proceeds to a different local charity. These things may not seem like much, but they give me a greater sense of accomplishment than any of the other awards or accolades I have received in the past 25 years.
Difficulties: the sheer amount of juggling that we have to do on a daily basis. Owning our own place is sometimes being exactly that, an owner. Other times it’s being in the thick of it, waiting tables, washing dishes, fixing a plumbing issue. We each wear a lot of hats.
My dream job: I would love to see the idea of RomWeber Flats take hold and give seniors and other fixed income folks a chance at a great quality of life and of food.
Career advice for younger persons: Show up! Life doesn’t run on your schedule. Your personal reliability is the only thing that separates you from the pack. Knuckle down, focus and, above all, be present!
My first job: no surprise, dishwasher
People who inspire me: Our staff members take everything in stride and realize that the quality we serve is the only weapon we have against the everyday evil of mediocrity.
Work challenge: separating all the different head spaces. One cannot be an owner, and a friend, a boss and an employee, a chef and an accountant. The compartmentalization becomes taxing and without the support of our family and friends, I don’t know how we would make it through a day, much less the last two years.
Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland
Parents: Jenifer Murchin, Batesville, and the late Harry Murchin
Education: Batesville High School, 1998; Johnson & Wales University
Favorite pastimes: gaming, cooking and binge watching with the family
What I’m looking forward to in the near future: eventually a good night’s sleep
Me in a nutshell: student of life and people, forever learning
Phoenix Murchin
What I’m most proud of: ”I’m truly excited that we’ve cultivated this amazing following of outstanding guests. We have really worked to push a very specific brand of hospitality and that care and consideration is paying off in really astounding ways.”
My dream job: I would love to expand our hospitality brand into other venues as far as the restaurant is concerned.
Career advice for younger persons who want to be managers: “Don’t be afraid to fail and when you do, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and try again. Never expect your employees to do something you are unwilling to do, so roll up your sleeves and do the work and you’ll have a team that respects you and is willing to put in the work, too.”
My first job: ironically, retail
People who inspire me: Our son ... has this awesome way of looking at things where everything is still possible. My mom ... didn’t really know what she wanted her path to be until a little later, but when she found it (as a pediatric physical therapist), there was no holding her back. She’s a pretty awesome lady.
Greatest challenge in life: balancing being a parent, student and restaurant owner
Leadership positions: I’m a Certified Sommelier, a Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 3 and an Italian Wine Ambassador. I was the head sommelier for the former Batali Group in Las Vegas.
Birthplace: Las Vegas
Parents: Kimberly and Robert Wiesen, Las Vegas
Education: Hanau High School, Germany, 1998
Favorite pastimes: drawing, painting, reading, writing, hanging out with the family
Me in a nutshell: avid tattoo collector and ‘80s movie aficionado
What I’m looking forward to in the near future: road trip with my son
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: Be kind. Trust yourself. Own your achievements just as much as you should own your mistakes. Be bold. Be forgiving, understanding and, above all, tolerant because somewhere out there someone must tolerate you.
