Brian and Lori Rennekamp, Oldenburg, both run their own businesses and enjoy what they do.
Brian, the son of Dave and Marilyn Rennekamp, Batesville, is the founder of The Village Workshop Inc., Oldenburg, a local company primarily specializing in residential cabinetry and other interior design, build and renovation projects. “I first began building the company in 1999 as a side hustle, then transitioned into a full-time business in 2002. I have been working in this industry now for about 25 years,” reports the 1994 Batesville High School graduate.
“In 2019 I joined forces with my friend and fellow craftsman Shawn Britton, and together we have launched a new division of the company called 1210 Studio. Under this new brand, we are collaborating with urban architectural design firms to build commercial millwork projects, such as city restaurants, bars and other interior public spaces. Additionally, we are designing and building wood-focused artwork, which is being marketed and sold through an online artists’ network, and we will be directly selling our work at fine art shows across the U.S. beginning this summer.”
Lori, the daughter of Dr. Tom and Anna Konnersman, Oldenburg, is the owner of Bird in a Tree Boutique, a community-oriented brick-and-mortar clothing and gift store in downtown Batesville. “The store has been open for business since August 2016, although I began planning the store in August 2015,” the 1995 Oldenburg Academy graduate recalls.
The Holy Family Catholic Church, Oldenburg, members have three daughters: Isabel, 16; Greta, 13; and Tess, 8.
‘There is always ... something to be thankful for’
Lori Rennekamp describes herself as a people person. “I definitely get my energy from others and enjoy socializing. I feel like there’s so much to learn from other people. At one time in my life, I had over 100 pen pals all over the world! I can’t stand to see others treated in a mean or rude manner. If I had my way, things would be happy for everyone all the time – in a perfect world! I’m blessed with the ability to start each day with a positive outlook. This doesn’t mean I’m never struggling or unhappy inside, it just means that I’m able to keep it from affecting my behavior or general outlook on the day. There is always, always, always something to be thankful for.”
Her dream of owning a business was inspired by a quote she read. “I was in a stage of my life where I was searching to find myself again after putting my career on hold to have a family and raise my babies. One night I read, ‘A bird sitting in a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking because her trust is not in the branch but in her own wings.’ The vision of the boutique instantly popped into my mind – I call it my ‘lightning bolt moment’ – and from that moment on, I did everything in my power to make the dream come true. The boutique is named after that quote.”
“I couldn’t have done it without Ginnie Faller of the Southeast Indiana Small Business Development Center. She offers free small business education and support to anyone starting a business or with an existing business. I met with her at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce office for months, and she helped me to build a strong business model.”
Her advice for younger persons is “anything is possible. If you had told me five years ago that I’d be running my own business, I would have laughed at you. But here I am doing it, even though I didn’t have any business/retail education or experience. It’s never too late to learn something new and take risks. We only have one life! Don’t look back and regret not trying.”
“I have always said that even if this business should fail, I will never regret the experience. When I was overwhelmed while preparing to open, I had countless friends offer to help, asking for nothing in return. I even had acquaintances reach out to help, people I didn’t know that well, and they spent hours steaming, tagging, folding and much more. When it was obvious that the remodel of my present location was not going to be finished in time for my opening, friends offered me the use of a vacant building they had for sale right down the street.
“The support and generosity shown to me still makes me tear up. When someone needs help, everyone comes together for the betterment of our beautiful community. It is an experience I will never forget.”
Career obstacles: My biggest challenge is competing with online shopping. As a brick-and-mortar (shop), I rely on sales from our community to survive. A second challenge I have is more personal; I am a people pleaser so I struggle to make sure all my shoppers are happy. It’s a daily challenge to remind myself it’s only a small boutique, not a Target. I literally cannot have everything, but it’s frustrating that I can’t meet more needs.
Rewards: I love interacting with my community. I have met so many amazing people and made many new friends. We host a lot of fun in-store events. I am also able to give back by hosting “Shop for a Cause” events throughout the year, where we donate a portion of sales to community funds and organizations.
Help with work-life balance: I hope that the boutique becomes successful enough that I can hire a full-time employee. Presently, I operate everything myself with the help of a few awesome part-time employees.
Ten years from now: It was my dream back in my younger years to own a small business. The entrepreneurial spirit definitely burns bright inside me. If I’m not still running a boutique (with multiple locations), I still hope to own or be part of a small business that requires some travel and caters to the community. I have so many ideas and love to be creative!
College: Mount St. Joseph University, Cincinnati, Ohio, 1999, elementary education with a concentration in English for grades 1-9
My first job: Southeastern Indiana YMCA! I was in high school when they opened, and I was hired to work in the babysitting room and help monitor kids playing in the gym.
Other previous jobs: I was the art teacher at St. Louis School in Batesville for two years, then taught seventh- and eighth-grade language arts and literature for over two years. I quit teaching when I had my first baby and began working part time as a dental assistant/office manager for my dad, Dr. Tom Konnersman. I was there for 12 years.
An accomplishment I’m proud of: public speaking! Despite being a former teacher, public speaking terrifies me. I am constantly asked to speak at events or career weeks. I force myself to do it, although I shake like a leaf the entire time. Last year the Batesville High School Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy invited me to speak at their midyear conference. This was a huge deal for me, especially because I was asked to speak about my marketing and advertising. Not only did I make it through my speech, it was an amazing experience and I came away a stronger, more confident person.
Who inspires me: my husband. I have watched him take risks, work hard and reach for the stars. He started his own business when we were newly married and is still running it today. It hasn’t been an easy road, but he never gives up on anything or anyone.
Proudest achievement: by far, my family
Greatest life challenge: overcoming the critical voices in my head that tell me I’m not doing good enough. I sometimes wish I could just be satisfied with who I am, what I look like, what I’m doing and what I’ve accomplished. Instead I fight with the idea that I always have to work harder to be better, reach higher and accomplish more. There’s always another mountain to climb! This is a double-edged sword. It helps me to be a successful business owner and reach new goals, yet it can cause a lot of personal stress and self-doubt.
Favorite pastimes: I am a self-proclaimed foodie! We are adventurous eaters and love to discover new restaurants and bars. I’m also an avid reader and enjoy all the arts, concerts, travel, daily exercise and spending time with my friends and family. Oh, and did I mention that I love fashion?
What I’m looking forward to: We just planned my oldest daughter’s first college visits for this spring. She has big dreams, and I’m excited to be involved in helping her make them a reality.
What I would like to do before I’m too old: travel more! I dream of traveling around the United States and experiencing well-known restaurants and wineries in different states. I’d also love to travel to Europe, especially Greece.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: We are all struggling through this one life we’re given. It would be such a better journey if we treated each other with more compassion, understanding and acceptance. There is so much to be learned from our differences and unique personalities. Instead of persecuting each other for them, let’s embrace them with kindness.
Challenges are ‘opportunities, not obstacles’
Brian Rennekamp says deciding on his career path “happened somewhat accidentally, but looking back at previous work experiences, I remember always enjoying the challenge of working under pressure and taking leadership roles. I think these attributes were primarily what led me to have the courage at a fairly young age to explore owning a business of my own. Also, I often joke that I don’t like other people telling me what to do, so starting my own business seemed like the best way to avoid that!”
“There are many people who have been influential along my journey. And although there are classes and experiences that stand out, I realized at a fairly young age that I was a ‘learn by doing’ kind of person. The people who offered these opportunities throughout my life and career are the ones who I believe have helped me the most.”
“A business owner and entrepreneur’s work is part of life, and vice versa,” he points out. “My wife and I joke that we are ‘always on,’ studying our surroundings and learning how to make our businesses better through everyday experiences; it never really shuts off. I’ll continue to always try and make the right connections, hire the right people, choose what feels right and aspire to build efficiencies in our work to make sure we can all enjoy our work and personal time. All said and done, though, escaping with my family now and then is a good recharge.”
“Doing what I love every day” is very rewarding. “Even after the challenges of having to grow, change, adapt, solve problems, react to the unexpected and make a lot out of nothing at times, I can always say that I truly love what I do, and would not change anything that has been part of the journey.” Therefore, his dream job 10 years from now would be “the same as today.”
Rennekamp also stays busy by being involved in the community. “For about the past three years, I’ve volunteered for the Batesville Main Street Design Board. We focus on collaborating with our own board of directors, city directors and other volunteers to plan and execute community improvement projects, focusing on an improved downtown. I really enjoy working with this wonderful group of people who want to make a difference in our community.”
My description: I’ve been told many times by my wife and kids that I’m a fix it guy. Not fix it as in fix the leaky faucet, more like always trying to make things better. Sometimes it works, and other times I try too hard and it backfires. I strive to be better tomorrow than I was today; sometimes I succeed, other times not. I have a very goal-driven type of personality, which can lead to stubbornness. To sum it up, I guess I’m a guy who works hard, has good intentions and always tries to find the good in the journey, mistakes included.
College: Lincoln Technical Institute, 1995, associate degree in mechanical design and CAD technology
In the workforce: My very first paying job was washing dishes at a local restaurant. I was 13 or 14.
Other previous jobs: restaurant cook, landscaper, gas station cashier, draftsman and project manager, to name a few. All taught a lesson, and all helped pave the path.
Career challenges: I suppose what stands out the most are the times in business when I think things are going smoothly or as planned and someone or something throws a wrench in the system. I try to see these as reminders to stay focused and to never get too comfortable, and that these are opportunities, not obstacles.
Advice for those just starting out: I have a teenager planning for college and career, so this subject is very close to us right now. The advice I give is to follow your dreams. I feel a lot of kids today are very stifled by the expectation to do what they should do, not what they want to do. A favorite song lyric by the Avett Brothers speaks volumes to this: ‘There was a dream, and one day I could see it. Like a bird in a cage I demanded that somebody free it. And there was a kid, with a head full of doubt; so I’ll scream ‘til I die and the last of those bad thoughts are finally out.’ The lyric goes on to say, ‘Decide what to be, and go be it.’
An accomplishment I’m proud of: Starting our new 1210 Studio division has been a really exciting achievement. Collaborating and executing ideas that have been developing for many years, making new connections and fulfilling goals I thought I may never achieve have all been made possible through this opportunity.
Who inspires me: I’ve had a hard time answering this question because I could not begin to write down all the people who make this list. Amazing business leaders – and even clients – have taken me under their wings, for no reason other than they just wanted to see me succeed. I’ve had people support my dreams when others thought I was crazy. My wife and kids challenge and inspire me to be a better husband and dad every day. I look up to people close to me who have succeeded, whether measured by business or life’s successes. For me, being a success is not necessarily measured in dollars – I am inspired, though, by people who have achieved wealth, but haven’t forgotten how or who helped them get there.
Proudest life achievement: Meeting my amazing wife at a young age, starting a family together and being given the opportunity to raise three amazing daughters makes the top of my list! Having my wife on my team when I wanted to build a business, then helping her build her own when her dreams needed some support are right up there at the top as well. I could not do what I do today without my family by my side, and I feel that support from all of them every day.
Greatest life challenge: I think it’s less about what challenges me, more about how I challenge myself. To try and be a better, more understanding person. To listen when someone has something to say, regardless of whether I agree or not. To be a friend when maybe I would not have done so in the past. To move forward more positively tomorrow than today. None of these are necessarily easy, which makes them the challenge.
What I’m looking forward to: Continued growth and directional opportunities with our company are a definite focus. The relationships we are building with 1210 Studio artwork and commercial projects in the surrounding metro areas are increasing daily. I am also looking forward to some very exciting changes we are working on for The Village Workshop cabinetry and renovation side of the business; our followers and future clients should definitely stay tuned in 2020 for sure!
Favorite pastimes: For all my life I’ve loved classic cars and have been rebuilding my own for the past few years. I love to cook and explore different cuisine with my family every chance we get. We enjoy all types of music, theater, ballet, etc., and love to travel and entertain friends at our home.
What I would like to do before I’m too old: My wife and I are wine lovers and would love to travel the country, and eventually other countries, exploring wine and cuisine. We often dream about getting away for the winter later in life, which would be a great time to explore these interests. It is also my dream that our kids will develop some of these same interests as they get older, and I hope that they will want to travel and enjoy these experiences with us.
If I had 10 minutes to talk to the entire world, I’d say: What comes to mind first is that I am hopeful that we can get back to a time where we had a little more respect for one another. The world right now is full of judgment, negative opinion and there is little respect for individuality. The days of looking up to our leaders – whether we are agreeable or not – are all but gone. Therein is another question, are the leaders actually leading the people? We cannot continue as a world/nation/community divided. Are you interested in making the world a better place? If so, start with a local organization that you support and get involved. You’d be amazed at what your input and ‘vote’ count for!
