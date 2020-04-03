Batesville Water Utility employees will be flushing water mains Thursday-Friday, April 9-10.
This flushing can significantly lower the water pressure in the immediate area, explained Eric Laker, water utility manager. It is done to remove sediment from the mains and improve the water quality, which is the utility's primary concern.
During the flushing the sediment in the pipes breaks loose from the walls and can cause a dark color in the water. This sediment can contain iron and manganese and can stain clothing during washing and makes the water unsightly to drink. The most noticeable problem most customers will experience will be the fluctuations in their water pressure.
The flushing schedule:
• Thursday, April 9, beginning at 5 a.m. — Tekulve Avenue and East Pearl Street east of Eastern Avenue; Township Line Road; Lammers Pike; all areas on the north side of State Road 46 not already listed; Mitchell Avenue; from Mitchell Avenue west on Columbus Avenue; Huntersville Road north of Columbus Avenue; Columbus Avenue west of Mulberry, including Locust Avenue, E.G.S. Boulevard, Lakeshore Drive, Valley Drive and Valley Court; Hillindale Commons; State Road 129; Coonhunters Road; County Road 1400 to Crossroads; State Road 229 south of Batesville; and Delaware Road.
• Friday, April 10, beginning at 6 a.m. — All areas of the Batesville water system not flushed Thursday.
Questions concerning the flushing or problems experienced during this work should be directed to Eric Laker during business hours at 812-934-3811 or before business hours at 812-212-8532.
