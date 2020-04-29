"Our typical National Child Abuse Prevention Month activities in April were not the same this year!" noted Southeastern Indiana Voices for Children executive director Tonya Ruble-Richter.
"Due to the pandemic, we have had to cancel our April community fundraiser event and much of our media and marketing materials as well. However, one thing that hasn't changed is our unending dedication to the children we serve, and to bring light and attention to the abused and neglected children in Ripley and Jefferson counties. It might look different this year, but we are still in their corner and still advocating for them in every way we can."
Southeastern Indiana Voices for Children staff recruit and train volunteer Court-Appointed Special Advocates who are the voices of abused and neglected kids in this area.
Ruble-Richter points out, "There has been national attention surrounding the fact that children and families are now under more stress, creating a higher need for us all to keep an eye out for those who may need our help. With increased stress and pressure on families during a time when we also have fewer supports and eyes on them, we all need to work together to help prevent and report child abuse.
If you suspect abuse or neglect in Indiana, please call 800-800-5556.
She reflects, "We continue to be amazed by the hearts and dedication of our CASA volunteers. Even when all the rules change, and we have to learn a new way to advocate for our kiddos, they rise to the challenge. They continue to show up (virtually) every single day for these children and we are so proud to have them on our team!
"There aren't enough words to describe how much we appreciate all of our volunteers – including our advocates, Friends of CASA and board members. Thank you for all you do!"
ADVOCACY IN A PANDEMIC
The director reports, "We are doing everything we can to continue to be the voice and support our children's needs during this difficult time. This means thinking outside the box and looking for new ways to advocate for our kiddos. We are talking, texting, Zooming, Skyping and every other method of communication we can find! We are sending them letters, cards and even dropped off care packages to their front porches with items like coloring books, craft projects, puzzles, balls, jump ropes, bubbles and journals. Through it all, we continue to advocate for them in their cases through communication with their providers, the Indiana Department of Child Services and the courts. We are looking forward to the day when we can safely see our children face to face again.
If you would like to be the voice for a child who has been mistreated in Ripley or Jefferson County, please consider contacting Southeastern Indiana Voices for Children for more information.
According to Ruble-Richter, "We are expecting an influx of cases when our world returns to 'normal.' We want to be prepared and have enough CASA volunteers to advocate for every child in our local child welfare system. We cannot change the hands that our kids have been dealt. But we can absolutely make sure that they don't navigate it alone, and that they have someone in their corners advocating for their best interests. Every child. Every case. Every time."
For more information, contact the director at tonya@voicesforchildren.net or begin an application at https://voicesforchildren.evrconnect.com/forms/volunteer-application.
