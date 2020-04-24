The Franklin County Health Department announced April 24 receiving one new positive COVID-19 case, an adult, bringing the county to 93 positive cases, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also announced that three more patients have since recovered from the coronavirus and have been released from quarantine. Fifty-eight county residents have recovered so far.
“It is important to understand that the total number of 93 positive cases includes the 58 cases who have recovered,” said Franklin County Health Department supervisor Angie Ruther, RN. “We are monitoring 28 current cases, including four known patients hospitalized on ventilators.”
Information for citizens affected by COVID-19 and needing assistance can be found at www.franklincounty.in.gov and on Facebook at United Way of Franklin County.
The task force is working with the Franklin County Humane Society to provide aid for citizens financially affected by the pandemic who have pets.
“Although there are no reports of pets being dropped off to the humane society due to the pandemic, families who have been furloughed from work are struggling to make ends meet,” said task force operations chief Jessie Olvera. “We want to make sure those families who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus are able to feed their fur family members, too.”
Olvera indicated dry cat food is in short supply at the humane society. “Three-pound bags work best to be distributed to our citizens. However, any size or any donations would be greatly appreciated,” stated Olvera. Dog food donations will also be accepted and shared with Franklin County Small Animal Control.
Donations can be made in several ways:
• Items can be dropped off at the humane society 24/7 at 107 High St., Brookville.
• Items can be purchased at Pet Valu, 200 Biggs Blvd., Harrison, Ohio, and earmarked for the Franklin County Humane Society.
• Go to Franklin County Indiana Humane Society on Facebook and click the Donate button.
• Visit https://www.franklincountyhumanesociety.com/ways-to-help.html
All donations made to the Franklin County Humane Society and earmarked for COVID-19 relief will go to Franklin County citizens struggling to care for their pets in this difficult time.
