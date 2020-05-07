The polls will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, for all registered voters to cast their primary votes in person.
Franklin County
Franklin County Clerk Neysa Raible has designated the precinct polling places for the Tuesday, June 2, primary election and Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. All are located in accessible facilities.
Voters in two precincts have a new location. Oldenburg Corp. and Ray 1 voters will now cast ballots at the Holy Family Catholic Church cafeteria, 22154 Main St., Oldenburg, along with Ray 2 and Salt Creek 1 voters.
The remaining polling locations remain the same:
• Batesville: Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 N. State Road 229
• Bath and Fairfield: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road
• Blooming Grove: Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road, Brookville
• Brookville 1 and 3: Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill St.
• Brookville 2, 4 and 5: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Ave.
• Butler: St. Mary’s Hall, 17440 St. Mary’s Road, Batesville
• Highland 1: Creekside Church, 11001 Bossert Road, Brookville (Klemme’s Corner)
• Highland 2: Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 605 Second St.
• Laurel and Posey: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay St.
• Metamora and Salt Creek 2: Metamora Church of God, 20146 U.S. 52, Laurel
• Springfield: Drewersburg Volunteer Fire Department, 8014 Springfield Road, Brookville (Mount Carmel)
• Whitewater 1 and 2: New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road
Questions should be directed to the county election office at 765-647-5111, Ext. 3; or clerk’s first deputy Ruth Rowlett at elections@franklincounty.in.gov.
Ripley County
Voters in three precincts have a new location for the primary election. Adams 3 and Laughery 1-1 and 2-1 will cast ballots at the Batesville Middle School new gymnasium because the Batesville Knights of Columbus Hall is closed until July 6.
• Adams 1: Morris firehouse
• Adams 2: Sunman American Legion
• Adams 3: Batesville Middle School new gymnasium
• Brown Township: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5869 N. State Road 129, Olean
• Center 1, 2 and 3: Osgood Town Hall
• Delaware 1: Delaware firehouse
• Franklin 1 and 2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall (Stumpke’s Corner), Milan
• Franklin 3: St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan
• Jackson 1: Napoleon Senior Center
• Johnson 1, 2 and 3: Versailles First Baptist Church
• Laughery 1-1 and 2-1: Batesville Middle School new gymnasium
• Laughery 1 and 3-1: Batesville Memorial Public Library
• Otter Creek 1 and 2: Holton Town Hall
• Shelby 1: Shelby Christian Church, Versailles
• Washington 1: Elrod Washington Baptist Church Life Center, Dillsboro
• Washington 2: St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan
Questions should be directed to the county election office at 812-689-4783 or election deputy Diane Macek at dmacek@ripleycounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.