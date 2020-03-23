Dr. David Welsh, the Ripley County health officer, has been notified of two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Ripley County. Citizens are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
It is important to note that neither of the patients are over the age of 60 and took the critical action of self-isolating once they became symptomatic. The Ripley County Health Department would like to remind all citizens to practice public health precautions of social distancing, avoid mass gatherings and wash hands frequently.
Reported symptoms have ranged from mild to severe illness for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, cough, shortness of breath and fever. If you experience these symptoms, contact your health care provider.
This is an ongoing investigation. The Ripley County Health Department is working closely with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed. RCHD will provide updates as new information becomes available.
Visit the Ripley County Health Department website at https://www.ripleyhealth.com/covid-19, the ISDH website at www.in.gov/coronavirus and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for the most up-to-date information on the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the results of all five confirmatory tests were positive for COVID-19, Franklin County health officials announced March 22. “These confirmed results include two previously announced presumptive positive cases. All five confirmed cases are adults. Officials also received today one additional presumptive positive result, also for an adult,” reported Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 March 23, bringing to 259 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Seven Hoosiers have died, including an Allen County adult over 60 whose death was announced March 22 by the Allen County Health Department.
A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 28. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
Franklin County health officials would like to offer these instructions for those who have or are being evaluated for COVID-19, their families and caregivers:
Stay home except to get necessary medical care, food/water and medications.
Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. As much as possible, stay in a specific room away from others. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be in the same room as other people, please keep a distance of 6 feet away from others. Although there have not been reports of pets becoming sick with the virus, you should also avoid contact with animals while you are sick.
If you are sick, get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter medications as needed for fever, cough, aches, etc.
Call ahead before visiting your doctor and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 so they can prepare for your visit and take steps to keep other people from being exposed or infected.
Wear a face mask when around others in your home if available.
Cover coughs and sneezes. To prevent spreading germs to others, when coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve. Throw used tissues away and immediately wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Avoid sharing household items. Do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items. These items should be washed thoroughly with soap and warm water.
Monitor your symptoms. If your illness gets worse (trouble breathing or pain in your chest), get medical care right away. Call 911 and notify dispatch personnel that you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19. If possible, put on a face mask before emergency medical services arrive.
Clean all “high-touch” surfaces, such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, light switches and bedside tables every day using household disinfectants. Follow the recommendations provided on cleaning product labels.
Wash laundry thoroughly.
Following these instructions will help reduce the spread of coronavirus. All citizens are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and self-assess for fever of 100.5 degrees or higher, worsening cough and shortness of breath.
Health officials continue to monitor the latest information from the Indiana State Department of Health and CDC. Follow the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department on Facebook for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.