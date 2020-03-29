Indiana State Police Versailles District detectives were called to investigate an early morning house fire March 28 in rural Switzerland County that resulted in multiple fatalities, reported Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the district’s public information officer.
The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene and found the two-story residence was fully engulfed.
Upon extinguishing the fire, it was determined there were six deceased victims inside. The Switzerland County Coroner’s Office has identified them as Paige Ridener, 25; James Ridener, 15; Jordan Ridener, 13; Joshua Ridener, 12; Emilee Ridener, 11; and Elizabeth Ridener, 10.
All six victims were siblings. The five youngest lived at the residence while Paige Ridener had recently been staying at the home.
ISP and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office were called in to lead the investigation. It was determined that Joseph Buchheit, 33, who was Paige Ridener’s boyfriend, was also at the residence when the fire started. “Buchheit escaped the home without injury. He attempted to re-enter the home to get to the six victims, but was unable to due to the heavy fire and smoke,” said Wheeles.
Autopsies on all victims were conducted March 29 in Madison.
The fire marshal’s office is working to determine the blaze’s cause and origin. Although the investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected at this time.
The two agencies also have been assisted by Switzerland County EMS and East Enterprise, Jeff-Craig, Bear Branch, Moorefield and Posey Township fire departments.
