Two additional deaths from the novel coronavirus were announced April 22 by the Ripley County Health Department.
One adult male from Ripley County died at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, while the second male died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to RCHD administrator Holley Rose. Both were over 60 and had been hospitalized as COVID-19 patients.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are continuing the need to report the loss of our community members and inform our county of this devastating news. Our sincere condolences to the families,” said Ripley County health officer David Welsh, M.D., said. “We ask that the community continue to redouble all efforts to protect yourself and family members with social distancing, handwashing, mask wearing and self-isolation when appropriate.”
COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands
• Rarely, fecal contamination
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms. They should self-isolate and consult their primary care physician regarding testing.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
Visit the Ripley County Health Department’s website at http://www.ripleyhealth.com or Indiana State Department of Health’s website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions.
