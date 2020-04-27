Franklin County health officials received two new positive cases for COVID-19 April 27, bringing the county's total to 95 cases. Both new cases are adults. No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county's health and sheriff's departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also announced that one more patient has recovered and met the guidelines for release from quarantine, bringing Franklin County’s total number of recovered to 59.
“As May 1 approaches, we will closely monitor any guidelines set forth by the state regarding the first phase of opening Indiana,” stated commissioner Tom Linkel. “While we are eager for local businesses to be up and running, we must take every reasonable precaution necessary to protect our citizens from a second wave of coronavirus."
Information for citizens affected by COVID-19 and needing assistance can be found at www.franklincounty.in.gov, on Facebook at United Way of Franklin County and at www.bewellindiana.com.
