The Franklin County clerk has designated the precinct polling places for the Tuesday, May 5, primary election and Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. All are located in accessible facilities.
Oldenburg Corp. and Ray 1 voters will now cast ballots at the Holy Family Catholic Church cafeteria, 22154 Main St., Oldenburg, along with Ray 2 and Salt Creek 1 voters.
The remaining polling locations remain the same:
Batesville: Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 N. State Road 229
Bath and Fairfield: Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road.
Blooming Grove: Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road, Brookville
Brookville 1 and 3: Schilling Memorial Community Center, 900 Mill St.
Brookville 2, 4 and 5: American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Ave.
Butler: St. Mary’s Hall, 17440 St. Mary’s Road, Batesville
Highland 1: Creekside Church, 11001 Bossert Road, Brookville (Klemme’s Corner)
Highland 2: Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 605 Second St.
Laurel, Posey: Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay St.
Metamora, Salt Creek 2: Metamora Church of God, 20146 U.S. 52, Laurel
Springfield: Drewersburg Volunteer Fire Department, 8014 Springfield Road, Brookville (Mount Carmel)
Whitewater 1 and 2: New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road.
