The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado struck Versailles April 8. It began in the town at 9:59 p.m. and moved 2.5 miles southeast until 10:01 p.m. The EF-1 (classified as weak) twister had a maximum wind speed of 86 miles per hour and path width of 450 yards.
"A brief tornado touched down on the southwest side of Versailles, damaging homes, businesses and trees along its path. ... Damage further west between Versailles and Holton was more indicative of straight line wind damage. These findings were supported by assistance from Ripley County Emergency Management (Agency) and Versailles Fire Department."
A weaker tornado (EF-0) north of Friendship that lasted a minute starting at 10:09 p.m. "touched down along Farmers Retreat Road in southeast Ripley County." Its 220-yard-wide path was a mile long. "Damage to barns and outbuildings, as well as roof and siding damage to homes occurred."
There were no fatalities or injuries, according to April 13 public information statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.