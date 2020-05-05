Human beings are creatures of habit. Everything we do in our normal day-to-day lives is based upon a pattern of repeating behavior, whether it is the route we take to work, the food we eat or the activities we do prior to going to bed. We have a familiarity that we rely on that works for us.
Two months ago, we were probably not aware of the things we now have taken for granted, such as the ability to go out to a restaurant or have large group gatherings without the worry of catching something that could be lethal to us or those around us.
However, we have adapted and changed in accordance to what we need to do to survive. Our distant ancestors had to do this many times over the course of their lifetimes in times of war, famine and severe economic decline, but for most of us in today’s world, this will be the first time and as such is difficult to embrace.
However difficult or outside of the norm they have been, not all changes are bad and should be embraced as the new norm because they promote healthier individuals, healthier families and healthier communities.
Some of the changes we have all made recently are ones that need to stay with us for the future. Many of us have cherished being at home with our families, have enjoyed taking walks with our families and have embraced the art of conversation, however unfamiliar it may feel, because, well, there is no alternative. Personally, I feel revisiting the things we enjoy because we have no excuse in not doing them has been a change for the positive.
Catching up on odd jobs that before seemed like mission impossible to fit into the schedule and were undeniably avoided now seem trivial. Suddenly, I have no excuse to not do them with all the extra time, but, more importantly, there are less things I can use as a distraction (i.e., heading to the store, going to an auction, going to a friend’s house).
Cooking at home (whether it is successful or unsuccessful), avoiding restaurants for convenience, and no detouring from home-to-work and work-to-home has also been a change for the better. We are cooking and eating more meals as a family and my teenage son has really liked this and learned to make more items. Rice Krispie treats seem to be his favorite, but at least it’s a start.
As creatures of habit who have now found new habits that work for us, the challenge isn’t really in adapting, it is making sure we do not change back. Taking stock of the things we now appreciate and making sure to keep them as our new normal way of being is important:
1) Washing your hands a 100 times a day: It’s important and we should have been doing it all along
2) Preparing meals and eating at home, interacting with those we love, is important and we should have been doing it all along
3) Making sure we make time for the things we now enjoy, but forgot because we were distracted
Our new tomorrow is on the verge. Make sure you make the time, this instant, to write down the positive things that have changed in the past few months and make a plan to continue those activities.
Paul Tyrer is the manager of the Southeast Indiana Health Center, 920 County Line Road, Batesville, which was established for residents of Franklin and Ripley counties who do not have health care coverage or insurance. The center is open, but running in a hybrid way. The manager says, “I need people to call ahead of time and I will help them. No walk-ins.” Info: 812-932-4515 or www.seihc.org.
