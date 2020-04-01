The Indiana Department of Revenue team continues to serve our fellow Hoosiers by doing everything we can to maintain DOR systems and operations during this time. Our team is focused on helping the millions of Hoosiers and hundreds of thousands of Indiana businesses and corporations navigate this unprecedented time. While COVID challenges have required a number of staffing and operational changes, we want to assure Hoosiers that all essential operations are currently functioning and we are here to help.
On March 17, we closed all of our in-person services following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s social distancing and public health protection guidance. We have also successfully transitioned to remote work operations for many of our operations, including most customer service functions. This ensures we can continue to serve Hoosiers via phone and emails. Our team is here for you so we encourage you to take advantage of our phone, online resources and email services: 317-232-2240 available weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; https://www.in.gov/dor/3325.htm; individualtaxassistance@dor.in.gov.
On March 19, DOR announced the extension of certain individual income and corporate income state tax filing and payment deadlines.
Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15 are now due on or before July 15. Returns included are the IT-40, IT-40PNR, IT-40RNR, IT-40ES, ES-40 and SC-40.
Corporate tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15 or April 20 are now due on or before July 15. Those originally due May 15 are now due Aug. 17. Returns included are the IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20S, FIT-20, URT-1, IT-6, FT-QP and URT-Q.
All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.
If Hoosiers need additional time to file, they can request an extension.
We are still processing individual returns with refunds in an average of 11 days for electronically-filed returns and 20 days for paper-filed returns. To date, we have processed over 2 million individual income tax returns.
All DOR departments have updated their Continuity of Operations Plans to quickly execute system, service and operations modifications as they develop. As this situation continues to evolve, DOR will take the required actions to best serve our customers.
Our team’s biggest priority during this time is the safety of our employees and customers.
“Now is the time where we have to find new ways to support our fellow Hoosiers and assist them during this challenging situation,” explained DOR commissioner Bob Grennes. “The entire DOR team cares deeply about the work we do and serving Hoosiers, and this is a time when we double down on our commitment to serve.
“Our team has been aggressively looking for ways to implement flexibility across all service functions while preserving revenue collection operations, which are vital to funding state services provided to Hoosiers – all with the goal of helping our fellow Hoosiers. We believe our ‘Helping Hoosiers’ service enhancements do exactly that.”
For more information on other service enhancements, persons can visit the DOR website listed above.
