Each year The Herald-Tribune, with the cooperation of area schools, asks students in grades 3-6 to create an advertisement for a local business. With COVID-19, we're challenged this year and are giving our youth at home the opportunity to continue the tradition.
Frames are provided on three Creative Kids pages in the April 7 issue. Students are encouraged to use their imagination and creativity relating to the business logo at the bottom of the ad, completing as many entries as they choose. Please only use crayons or colored pencils.
Ads may be returned via mail to 475 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, IN 47006, or scanned and emailed to creativekids@batesvilleheraldtribune.com. All entries must be received by April 17. All ads will then be distributed to each business, who will select a winner and their choice will appear in The Herald-Tribune April 28.
Friendship State Bank will give $50, $25 and $10 Kid$ave certificates to the top three winners, respectively. A random committee will select the top three entries from all first place winners.
Each entrant will receive one gift certificate for a treat, regardless of the number of entries. It may be picked up at the office once restrictions are lifted.
Issues at $1 may be purchased outside of The Herald-Tribune office; at boxes at the Batesville post office, McDonald’s and Schmidt Bakery; and inside some stores.
