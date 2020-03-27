The Indiana State Medical Association and DrFirst are collaborating to make telehealth technology available to physician practices and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
ISMA is Indiana’s largest physician organization with 8,500 members. DrFirst is a pioneer in technology, support and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care.
DrFirst’s Backline care collaboration platform includes a telehealth feature that allows physicians to initiate telehealth visits with patients in a secure manner that protects patients’ private health information. Patients do not need to download an app, access a patient portal or complete a cumbersome registration process.
The governor’s office and public health experts from the Indiana State Department of Health point to the critical role of telehealth for patient care during the coronavirus pandemic. Telemedicine allows clinicians to treat patients without exposing health care workers and other patients to the coronavirus.
“Thanks to the leadership of our federal and state officials, Hoosier physicians have greater flexibility in using telehealth solutions that are simple to use and protect private health information while preventing COVID-19 from spreading further,” said Dr. Lisa Hatcher, president of ISMA. “We are partnering with DrFirst so that physician practices in Indiana can quickly implement telehealth to help provide their patients with continuity of care and reduce the risk of exposure.”
Backline can be used to improve care collaboration in nearly every setting, including physician practices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, hospices and pharmacies. Physicians and allied health care professionals can use the platform’s HIPAA-compliant secure messaging and telehealth capability to confer with other clinicians.
“DrFirst is committed to keeping patients and health care providers safe,” said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. “Telehealth and other strategic uses of technology can be critical defenses against the COVID-19 pandemic. We stand ready to work with ISMA and physician practices to help protect their patients and staff from exposure.”
