The Southeastern Indiana Musicians Association has made the difficult decision to delay the SEIMA Project: Inspiring Local Music by one year.
Board members report, "We truly appreciate all of the positive feedback we have received from individual musicians, schools, churches, private instructors, home-schooled students and parents. We want to assure you that the SEIMA Project will take place, but we need to make adjustments to our plans and schedules. Our goal at this moment is to keep in contact with everyone. This includes all of you who have made contact with us already and those of you who still wish to participate."
"We have had so much positive feedback from our community. The response has exceeded our expectations many times over. Thank you for your compliments and your involvement."
The plan is to begin making announcements about the schedule for video auditions for instrumentalists and/or vocalists who live in Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn, Ohio or Switzerland counties in late summer and early fall in preparation for the organization to start receiving video auditions in January 2021.
One important change has been made, adding one year of age so that teens 14-19 can audition. The board says, "It is important to us that no one is excluded due to the circumstances that have affected us all and everyone has an opportunity for the performances and cash awards we are giving."
The board will be in touch with musicians who have expressed interest in entering.
Those who want to enter or who need more details may visit the website www.seimusic.org or contact a board member: President Caz Burdette, cazburdette@yahoo.com or 513-290-9482; Vice President Randall Garrett, randall_garrett@hotmail.com; Treasurer Andy Jackson, amjackson1960@seidat.com; Brian DeBruler, brian@solrecords.com or 513-477-6315; Brian Noble, bnobleclassic@gmail.com or 513-490-5024; Kenzie Bentle; Jim Helms; and David Kling.
The board members say, "We are truly excited about your interest in our SEIMA Project. We can’t wait to launch it. Stay well and keep pursuing your passion for the art and performance of music."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.