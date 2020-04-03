A second Ripley County person, a woman over 60, has died from the novel coronavirus at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, the Ripley County Health Department announced April 3.
“It is yet again and with a heavy heart that we are informing our county of this sad news. Our condolences to the family,” Ripley County health officer David Welsh, M.D., said. “We ask that the community redouble their efforts to protect yourself and family with social distancing, handwashing and self-isolation when appropriate.”
The other county death was a man over 60 who died March 30 at Margaret Mary Health.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
The disease is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
• rarely, fecal contamination.
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend that people who are well wear facemasks to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a health care professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.
Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov or the Ripley County Health Department website at http://www.ripleyhealth.com for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.