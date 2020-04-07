The Franklin County Health Department was notified April 7 of the seventh suspected COVID-19 related death, a female in her 90s, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
No other details were provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
“We would like to offer our condolences to family and friends in their time of mourning,” said FCHD supervisor Angie Ruther, RN.
Health officials also announced that four more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the county’s total number of recovered to 19. Two individuals were family who both tested positive for coronavirus. The two other unrelated patients lived alone. All four have been released from quarantine.
More information regarding COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov or www.franklincounty.in.gov.
RIPLEY COUNTY
COVID-19 face mask and social distancing guidance was provided by Ripley County Health Department administrator Holley Rose April 7.
The COVID-19 virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (such as grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
The coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
How do I properly put on and remove a mask? Before putting on a mask, properly clean your hands. Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks. To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
What is social distancing? Also called “physical distancing,” it means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. Stay at least 6 feet from other people. Do not gather in groups.
Stay out of crowded places, avoid mass gatherings and visiting other households. Remember: Wearing a mask does not eliminate the need for maintaining a good social distance.
RCHD also had more advice for healthy persons and those with positive novel coronavirus results:
Everyone needs to be doing this
• Wash hands frequently
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing/sneezing with appropriate material (facial tissue, handkerchief)
• Utilize high standards of social distancing and wear a mask if available
• Have only one family member at a time go when making a trip to the store for essential items
• If you or an immediate family member becomes ill, call ahead before you go to the ER or physician's office
• If you require 911 and you’re having respiratory issues and/or have a COVID 19 positive test, a household member must inform the 911 operator
Persons with pending test results need to do this
If someone in the household is experiencing respiratory symptoms and has been tested for COVID-19 with results pending:
• Try to recall and list close contacts of the patient with the pending COVID-19 test result within the last seven to 14 days; in the event of a positive result, that information is valuable
• Continue above instructions for everyone
• Sequester the individual in a separate room in the household if possible
• Avoid close personal contact
• If others in the household become symptomatic, contact your health care provider
Positive households need to do this
• If someone in the household is informed of a COVID-19 positive status, continue all of the above steps
• Sequester those who have had close personal contact with the patient and monitor for symptoms
• If you become symptomatic, inform your health care provider
• Please be prepared with the patient’s list of close contacts during the last seven to 14 days. This information is necessary for contact tracing needs.
If there are further specific questions, feel free to contact the Ripley County Health Department at 812-689-5751 or via the website https://www.ripleyhealth.com/covid-19
