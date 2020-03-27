Franklin County health officials announced March 27 a second suspected COVID-19 related death. The patient, a male in his 80s, had been under doctors’ care in an Ohio hospital since March 20, reported Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer.
No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws. Hospital officials notified the Franklin County Health Department of the patient’s death.
Health officials reported receiving three additional positive test results March 27, bringing the total number of county cases to 23. However, officials also received four negative test results.
They went on to report that 10 citizens who have been on in-home quarantine have been released in accordance with guidelines established by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among them are:
• A household of four, two adults and two children. Both adults tested positive for coronavirus. They have recovered. Neither child showed any symptoms.
• Two separate individuals were in quarantine at their respective homes due to having close contact with their respective family members who had tested positive for the virus. Neither person showed symptoms.
• Four employees of a health care facility, one whom tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered. Three were in quarantine due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive. They not only tested negative, but showed no symptoms of the virus during their quarantine period.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
