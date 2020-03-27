Gregory Wade Thayer, 69, of Osgood passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville. The son of J. Wade and Mary Kamman Thayer was born at the Whitlatch Clinic in Milan on November 28, 1950. He was married to Yolanda Kramer on October 22, 1977, and his wife of 42 yea…