Domestic violence service providers remind residents and victims that resources and support are still available during the current pandemic stay-at-home order. Safe Passage, the sole provider of domestic and sexual violence support services in the region of Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn, Switzerland, Ohio and Jefferson counties, is adapting service and protocols in this rapidly changing crisis environment.
Deemed an essential business or service by the governor March 23, the 24/7 helpline at 877-733-1990 and shelter, based in Batesville, remain open. Advocacy and case management for victims of both domestic violence and sexual assault continue. “We’re still here,” said executive director Jane Yorn. “Our lifesaving efforts are needed now more than ever.”
Yorn expects an influx of crisis calls and needs during this period. The current stay-at-home mandate, while necessary for health reasons, can be devastating for victims and survivors; for many there is no reprieve by going to work or school. Some will have problems even finding a safe place to make the call for help to police or shelters. It’s also noted as stress and financial woes escalate, so does the loss of power and control by the abuser, who, in turn, takes it out on the victim. Domestic violence is all about power and control.
Domestic violence service providers want victims and survivors to know they are there for them. Safe Passage launched the campaign “We’re Still Here” and shared it on social media, posters and with the media. As Yorn says in the video, “In the midst of this time of uncertainty and necessary isolation, if you are afraid, if tension or abuse is escalating in your circumstances, Safe Passage wants you to know that we see you, we hear you and we are still here to help and support you. Our phone line is answered 24/7 and our website (www.safepassageinc.org) and Facebook pages are filled with resources. We are here for you.”
Despite these dark times, Safe Passage continues to see the beacon of light shine through from so many. “To all the community supporters who are checking on us and helping us to meet our needs, I am more grateful than ever,” Yorn said. ”I am also asking you to share this message so those in need know that we’re still here” (Facebook: Safe Passage Inc. or Safe Place for Hope Sexual Assault Center).
IMPACT
The 30-bed shelter is currently at or near capacity. Some donations of food, cleaning supplies and paper goods have been delivered, and it is much appreciated, according to Yorn.
Modifications have been applied to keep staff and clients safe. Currently, to support social distancing guidelines, the shelter is staffed minimally, with 75% of outreach staff working from home. One private room is reserved should there be a client or family to be quarantined.
Offsite, overflow accommodations are on reserve. The facility is thoroughly disinfected each day. Case managers are providing physical and emotional support to more than 60 outreach clients during this crisis. Many need help with food, understanding what is happening with legal processes since courts are closed, and the navigation of unemployment and child care issues. The executive director points out, “Most of our clients have little or no margin and we are their primary support system.”
The Safe Passage Prevention Team, which works with schools and youth throughout the district, created a series of videos to engage and share with the teachers and students to help support elearning needs. They are also promoting the worldwide movement of children creating rainbow artwork and placing them in windows as a sign of hope and connection in the midst of the isolation. “Feeling isolated and alone is a hallmark of domestic violence. Right now, we have a shelter full of children. We would love to see rainbows popping up throughout our communities to offer hope and connection to our kiddos and, really, to every one of us.”
“As the governor has ruled, our services are essential to the safety and health of our communities. It’s essential we help victims and essential we stop abuse,” Yorn said. In that regard, COVID-19 has not altered the organization’s mission to provide help, healing and hope, but instead is pushing the nonprofit to serve in broader and more creative ways.
Mary Mattingly is the Safe Passage community outreach/communications director.
